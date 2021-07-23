Students look to change the world in UVa's Freedom School

Dei added that they hoped people would actually take action to improve the system.

“Because if they don’t do something about it, then people in power when we’re older might not be able to do it either,” Dei said. “It will be an ongoing cycle.”

The students suggested improving the mental health resources in the system, allowing children to learn from their mistakes and increasing access to education. In addition to the recommendations, students also wrote letters to youth currently incarcerated at the Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center to share how they feel about the system and what they would do to change it.

Dei and Malcolm, a rising sixth-grader at St. Anne’s-Belfield School, encouraged others to sign up for the program next year.

Malcolm, who participated in the school last year, said one of his friends hadn’t heard of George Floyd before participating in Freedom School.

“It can teach people who don't know that,” Malcolm said of the program. “It can bring more information, so they can have a more open mind about things and also they can bring that information and spread it throughout their community."

The UVa education school’s Center for Race and Public Education in the South partnered with the Charlottesville and Albemarle school divisions to bring the program to the area. UVa’s Freedom School is one of three in the state, according to the defense fund.

