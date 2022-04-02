Students, alumni want UVa to divest from fossil fuels, make greater strides toward sustainability

The University of Virginia Investment Management Company has announced a new framework for making responsible investments, but student and alumni sustainability groups want the university to do more – namely, fully divest from fossil fuels.

“Climate change is an existential threat. Not just to nature, but to our entire global society … and we live in a capitalist society, and that's driven by financial investment,” said Grey McLean, the founder of Wahoos for Sustainability, a UVa alumni group that advocates for the university to make sustainable choices.

The management company provides investment management services to UVa and associated organizations by investing the endowment and other long-term funds of UVa and associated organizations,

The UVa investment company released its Investor Responsibility Framework in March following the work of its Advisory Council for Investor Responsibility. That group was formed in June 2021 to guide the body toward making responsible and environmentally sustainable investments, a representative said. The framework takes a few steps toward more sustainability, including a commitment to align its investment portfolio to net-zero greenhouse emissions by the year 2050, if not sooner.

However, the management company has decided not to fully divest from fossil fuels.

Currently, fewer than about 0.05% of the company's investments are directly in fossil fuels. Wahoos for Sustainability and DivestUVA, a student organization focused on advocating for fossil fuel divestment, want to see that number down to zero.

“We see an investment in a company as sort of an endorsement, or supporting them. And we believe that the best way to get to a future where there are no fossil fuels is to take away the moral license and delegitimize fossil fuel institutions,” said Maille Bowerman, a student leader with DivestUVA.

The Investor Responsibility Framework includes four principles that fossil fuel producers must meet for University of Virginia Investment Management Company to maintain their investment – be transparent, adopt best practices, safeguard the environment and act with integrity.

“We anticipate that these principles will evolve over time and that the application of them will be dynamic. Companies that do not meet the principles are not eligible for direct investment,” the framework says.

But representatives from Wahoos for Sustainability and DivestUVA are skeptical.

“It just feels like an oxymoron to responsibly invest in fossil fuels. One of the principles is fossil fuel producers must safeguard the environment. When has a fossil fuel company ever done that?” said Aayusha Khanal, a student leader with DivestUVA.

Wahoos for Sustainability wrote a letter to University of Virginia Investment Management Company, asking the body to reconsider and divest from fossil fuels. DivestUVA released its own statement as well, and is one of five student organizations that signed on to the Wahoos for Sustainability letter. Both groups have met with company representatives in the past.

“Profit is the only reason to maintain direct or indirect investments in fossil fuels. As our society and economy struggle to decarbonize, we believe it is unethical for UVA – a values-based organization dedicated to the public good – to profit from the continued burning of fossil fuels, the primary driver of the climate crisis,” the letter says.

McLean said he received a response from the UVa management company stating that they look forward to reviewing the organization’s concerns more closely in the coming weeks.

Representatives from Wahoos for Sustainability said that some progress has been made, and they are grateful to see the company's commitment to net-zero by 2050.

“It is a meaningful commitment. The exciting part is that [UVIMCO] is embracing that as a responsibility they hold,” McLean said.

Both groups said they still see this as a first step, and that divestment is vital.

In a statement provided to The Daily Progress, the CEO/CIO of the investment management group praised the new Investor Responsibility Framework and the work of the Advisory Committee.

"UVIMCO's Investor Responsibility Framework underscores our commitment to environmental, social, and governance issues, while balancing our primary fiduciary responsibility to the University and associated organizations," said Robert W. Durden.

Bowerman and Khanal said they aren’t optimistic that the management company will make a change and divest from fossil fuels anytime soon, given the new framework. However, their organization is committed to advocacy going forward.

“We want to really engage with the public and have them be involved in the advocacy work that we're doing, because we want to show UVIMCO and the university that it's not just a couple of students that want this, it’s hundreds if not thousands,” Khanal said.

