Starr Hill Pathways Scholars shoot for the stars, land in UVa’s planetarium

The planetarium at UVa’s Rotunda rumbled with the bouncing feet and high-pitched excitement of the Starr Hill Pathways (SHP) Summer Camp Scholars Showcase on Friday afternoon.

Eighty-five rising seventh and eighth grade Scholars from Charlottesville City Public Schools wrapped the three-week immersive learning and professional development experience with a science-fair-style display of several completed projects from the summer.

Scholars had the opportunity to learn and practice one of nine career pathways based on their application preferences.

From building toy rockets from scratch to crafting benches to producing documentaries to inventing new flavors in the kitchen, Scholars fully immersed themselves in this educational adventure.

“My favorite part about camp was probably dissecting sheep brains and learning more about medicine,” said Macy Catalan, an 11-year-old assigned to the medical science pathway.

Established by UVa’s Equity Center, SHP joined the University and PVCC learning communities to create equitable opportunities for minority and low-income students in Charlottesville.

“Our focus is minority students and students from low-income students who normally wouldn't have access to the UVa, so we want to create opportunities for students in the are a," said Ben Allen, Executive Director of the Equity Center. “The goal is not to funnel our Scholars into UVa, but to show them that college is an option."

Having accepted all Scholar applicants, 89 percent of this year’s cohort are students of color.

With the support of their counselors - all students and alumni from UVa and PVCC - the Scholars had access to resources from a two-year and a four-year institution right in their backyard.

“This seems like a program that really would have helped me at this age,” said Jayden Bolden, a fourth year Cognitive Neuroscience and African American Studies dual major at UVa and SHP camp counselor. “ I feel like, as counselors, and so to be able to pour into these children how I think I really would have benefited from just forming those relationships. I feel like they will be fruitful for years to come.”

Although this is the second year of the program, it is the first time that SHP was able to establish a summer-long connection between Scholars and several resources on and off UVa Grounds and at PVCC.

A $6 million funding award from UVa’s Strategic Investment Fund and a $150 thousand grant from The Jefferson Trust, the possibilities were endless for this year’s Scholars.

“They had it last year, but it was really underfunded,” said Emily Padilla-Chicas, a graduate architecture student at UVa and SHP camp counselor. “This year was amazing because the kids were able to do so many more activities and we were able to provide them with a lot more resources.”

The summer camp was only the introduction of the Scholars to SHP. The program will maintain a supportive relationship with the Scholars until they graduate from high school.