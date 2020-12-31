Staff and students buckle down to keep UVa's viral roller coaster ride on the rails

Davis said the decision to open galvanized the institution.

“We decided we were going to be different. We were going to be up and operational and we just banded together to get it done,” she said. “We found people doing things that were profound, and there were great takeaways about going forward.”

Magill referred to the effort as forced innovation.

“It is what we had to do. We were absolutely determined to pursue the mission, however we had to do it,” she said, noting that providing education, maintaining health and safety and getting things to work properly were major concerns.

“Health and safety, the mission and logistics and operations, all come together in the classroom,” Magill said. “Doctors have to tell us what that classroom needs to look like. J.J.’s people have to design the classroom and the faculty has to figure out how to teach that class online as well as in-person and how to do both at the same time.”

In July, UVa researchers developed a virus testing plan for students and staff at a time when COVID tests were still scarce and students who had returned to Grounds early seemed more interested in socializing than social distancing.