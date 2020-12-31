Staff and students buckle down to keep UVa's viral roller coaster ride on the rails

They developed new ways to teach classes and new medical tests and protocols. They redesigned classrooms, living quarters and dining facilities. And they did it all in a matter of months.
It’s not like University of Virginia officials, staff, faculty and students had a choice. The changes were necessary due to the pandemic that began sickening and killing Americans in March.
“It’s obviously been an incredibly challenging year," said UVa President Jim Ryan. "I feel like, from the beginning of March until right now, we stepped onto a roller coaster that just kept going. It was an almost constantly evolving situation.”
“It was like a constant snowstorm. It impacted not just finance, not just operations, but academics, health care, research, and made everything we do not just harder but required we sometimes do it in fundamentally different ways.”
It started in February as medical staff and administrators kept an eye on the SARS-CoV-2 virus ravaging China and Europe. On Feb. 28, administrators counseled students and staff to check travel warnings and restrictions before taking sanctioned trips for study or research.
Then came March. On the third day, the academic division canceled study abroad programs that were scheduled over spring break. On the 11th day, all classes were moved online, to begin March 19, and on-site courses were canceled for the rest of the semester.
Students who are away on spring break were encouraged to return home or remain at home. Students who stayed on Grounds and in town were encouraged to go home. Events with more than 100 people were prohibited.
On March 16, the state followed UVa’s lead by prohibiting gatherings of more than 100. On March 24, the governor ordered all schools to close their buildings for the remainder of the academic year.
Shortly afterward, UVa Health System researchers announced that they had developed a COVID-19 saliva test on their own after a nationwide shortage of tests proved problematic for local testing.
In the meantime, all but essential research was ordered shut down and telecommuting guidelines were put in place for those employees whose jobs allowed it. Summer programs were canceled. Students still on Grounds were moved around to provide emergency housing should it be needed for quarantine and administrators began looking at graduation ceremonies.
“This crisis bears similarities to war efforts of the past when citizens had to make sacrifices and pull together for the greater good,” Dean of Students Allen Groves wrote in an April 5 message to students. “I regret some decisions have come very quickly with little advance communication, but the situation is exceptionally fluid right now and the university is part of larger efforts with new priorities emerging daily.”
The next day, UVa created a $2 million assistance fund to help workers furloughed by contracted companies, including those employed in dining halls and other services that relied on students being on Grounds. The fund was good until June.
By mid-April, hiring freezes, spending cuts and freezes on merit pay were announced, as were cuts to senior executive pay. Graduation ceremonies were moved to online-only. At the month’s end, UVa Medical Center employees were furloughed as the center was losing $3 million a day under a state ban on elective surgeries and non-emergency medical procedures.
By mid-May, 561 Health System and 78 School of Medicine employees were on full-time, unpaid furlough, and the hospital saw an operating income loss of 48.1%.
“Everyone knows that when you take a new job, it is going to be a little different than you expect and there will be issues you’ve never dealt with that no one thought to tell you about,” said Provost Liz Magill, who joined UVa in the summer of 2019. “Who would have predicted it would be a pandemic? You always know you have to pivot in your expectations, but this was a big unexpected surprise.”
In June, university officials announced they would reopen Grounds to students in the fall with a combination of online and in-person courses to being Aug. 25.
“Once Jim made the decision to open, it was all hands on deck,” said J.J. Davis, UVa’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. “We had a can-do attitude. Everyone from the medical teams and academics to operations were all in. People genuinely cared and wanted to do the right thing.”
Davis said the decision to open galvanized the institution.
“We decided we were going to be different. We were going to be up and operational and we just banded together to get it done,” she said. “We found people doing things that were profound, and there were great takeaways about going forward.”
Magill referred to the effort as forced innovation.
“It is what we had to do. We were absolutely determined to pursue the mission, however we had to do it,” she said, noting that providing education, maintaining health and safety and getting things to work properly were major concerns.
“Health and safety, the mission and logistics and operations, all come together in the classroom,” Magill said. “Doctors have to tell us what that classroom needs to look like. J.J.’s people have to design the classroom and the faculty has to figure out how to teach that class online as well as in-person and how to do both at the same time.”
In July, UVa researchers developed a virus testing plan for students and staff at a time when COVID tests were still scarce and students who had returned to Grounds early seemed more interested in socializing than social distancing.
On Aug. 4, administrators announced classes would begin Aug. 25 as planned, but would be online only at first, as moving onto Grounds and in-person courses were postponed for two weeks.
Part of that delay allowed administrators to see what was happening at other universities as schools reopened, giving UVa a chance to talk with their collegiate counterparts and make last-minute tweaks in reopening plans.
“We learned a fair bit from our conversations with other schools,” Ryan said. “One of the useful things we did was delay the return of students. In those two weeks, we saw what happened at other universities where students had to go home shortly after they arrived.”
“We learned lots of things and shared ideas back and forth, things that worked well, as well as things that weren’t going particularly well,” Davis said. “It was really a living laboratory working with our peers in other schools because we were all real-time trial-and-erroring.”
Ryan said issues at other universities — including James Madison University, Notre Dame and the University of North Carolina where COVID quickly broke out upon students returning and forced the schools to temporarily halt in-person classes — showed them where their plans had shortcomings.
“It became pretty clear that we needed more testing than we were planning on and we needed more quarantine capabilities if we were going to keep open,” he said. “I think it was also useful for incoming students as a real wakeup call that this was for real."
Ryan said both administrators and students realized that, should the virus get out of control, students would need to be sent home and Grounds closed again.
“For them to see that before they returned to Grounds just reinforced that the restrictions were not designed to ruin their time at college but enable them to stay there rather than go back to their parents’ house,” Ryan said.
As the fall semester continued, university staff developed a variety of pandemic virus prevention protocols, from wastewater monitoring to regular asymptomatic testing. Restrictions on student socializing were tightened as the virus gained a stronger foothold in the area.
With a few exceptions, Ryan said students followed the guidelines and kept down spread of the virus both on Grounds and in the Charlottesville community. Throughout the semester, the area had a low rate of positive tests and, even with students on break, still maintains a relatively low rate.
“If I showed you my email inbox from mid- to late August, there were not many messages of optimism and hope for the upcoming semester,” Ryan said. “But it turned out well. We have a remarkable [university] community with incredible faculty and staff and students.”
UVa currently plans to start the spring semester on Feb. 1 for undergraduate students and to ramp up testing for those coming to Grounds and living in town. Students must have a negative test just before returning and will be tested once a week during the semester.
Students also must follow social distancing and mask requirements. That, Ryan said, is something he believes students proved they are willing to do.
“We have a group of students that, quite frankly, did something no one thought they could do, and that’s to follow protocols,” Ryan said. “They weren’t perfect, but it would not have worked without them. There were daily decisions by thousands of students to follow the plan and protect themselves and others. They deserve a lot of credit.”