St. Anne's-Belfield standout Kymora Johnson commits to Virginia women's basketball program

Kymora Johnson grew up in the shadow of John Paul Jones Arena.

She plays high school basketball just minutes from the University of Virginia’s home basketball arena and has spent countless hours there throughout her childhood watching the some of the top college basketball players in the country compete.

Next winter, the star St. Anne’s-Belfield guard will continue to make memories at JPJ Arena, but this time as a player.

On Sunday night, Johnson verbally committed to play for the Cavaliers during a ceremony at St. Anne’s-Belfield.

Johnson becomes the third Central Virginia recruit to be brought in by new UVa coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and her staff, joining former William Monroe and Notre Dame standout Samantha Brunelle, who joined the program as a graduate transfer, and former Louisa County star Olivia McGhee, who will play her senior year of high school basketball at IMG Academy before joining the Cavaliers next season.

“It’s home,” Johson said. “There’s no place like home. That, obviously with the coaching staff at UVa, other recruits that are coming in, including Olivia McGhee, who lives just 30 minutes away. I can’t wait to play with her. We’ve always seemed to be on the opposite sides of the table, so it’s going to be special.”

Brunelle was one of several hundred people in attendance at STAB’s Conway Convocation Center on Sunday evening to see Johnson make her decision.

In 2018, Johnson was in the house when Brunelle announced she had committed to Notre Dame.

“I can’t believe it,” Johnson said. “I have a picture with her when I was up to her waist when she went off to Notre Dame. She’s just so incredible and I’m so excited to be her teammate.”

Johnson, the reigning Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year, had offers from approximately 50 different schools, including many of the top college basketball programs in the country. She had narrowed her decision down two before an official visit at UVa last weekend sealed the deal.

Johnson has been a mainstay at STAB since she joined the program as an eighth grader. Last winter, she raised her game to another level, averaging a career-high 21.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 4.5 steals a game for a Saints team that went undefeated in the League of Independent Schools and reached the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state championship game.

This past summer, she gained national attention during a standout AAU season with the West Virginia Thunder. She was also invited to participate in the Team USA U-18 camp as well as the prestigious Steph Curry camp.

Johnson is excited about her final high school season at STAB and her future with the Virginia women’s basketball program.

“Obviously nothing is given,” she said. “I don’t want anything given me. I feel like that’s Coach Mox’s philosophy, you’ve got to work for what you want. I’m really excited to be with her and the coaching staff.”

ESPN ranked Johnson as the No. 30 college prospect in the country. Despite all those accolades, Johnson admitted that Sunday’s ceremony was one of the toughest things she’s ever done.

“It’s been a constant up-and-down roller coaster of emotions over the past week when I actually made the decision,” Johnson said. “Today was really hard. I was so nervous throughout the day. Thirty minutes before, I’m pacing back and forth because I didn’t know what was going on. At the end of the day, once I finally said those words, ‘I’ve committed to the University of Virginia’, It was just a deep breath type thing. I know at the end of the day, I made the right decision for me and my future.”