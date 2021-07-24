Some behavioral traits emerge at birth, UVa research finds

The findings don’t mean a person’s behavioral traits are necessarily fixed. Personalities may change over time with experiences and brain processes, he said.

“It’s really the early days. What’s important now is to apply this to different contexts. For instance, we don’t know if we can generalize this to infants growing up in a different environmental context, in a different country, in different socio-economic environments. We need to see if this generalizes across the globe,” Grossman said.

“We want to see if it holds out in other countries in the Western world but also in other cultural contexts. It’s possible to do it because the machine we use is in use all across the world and in Africa,” he said, noting that labs in Gambia and Tanzania may participate.

“I’m really excited about expanding this to see if there is any predictive value to what we see. Can we predict the eventual outcome? Do we have some measure of whether this child is more capable of self-regulation than another?” he said.

Grossman hopes the study could be the springboard for understanding a variety of brain-related issues.