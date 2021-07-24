Some behavioral traits emerge at birth, UVa research finds

If you thought infants seem to have minds of their own, you would not be wrong.
A University of Virginia researcher has found that babies are born with connected neural pathways in their brains that give the tiny humans their own behavioral traits.
The traits researchers measured included how quickly and easily the babies could be soothed by their parents, their propensity to smile or laugh or exhibit sadness or fear and their reactions to vocal stimulation.
“We know there’s a lot that happens inside the womb in terms of brain development, but what’s new about our contribution is we didn’t really know which brain networks come online at birth,” said study co-author Tobias Grossman, a UVa psychology professor and director of the UVa Babylab, where the study took place.
“It seems they are networks thought to be quite sophisticated and they bridge long distances in different parts of the brain,” he said. “We thought they took a long time for those to develop, which is not the case.”
The research was conducted with 75 families whose children were born at the UVa Medical Center in 2019. They came back for periodic visits and testing at the Babylab for about 15 months to two years.
The babies donned electrode-laden hats that look much like a World War II fighter pilot’s skull cap. The caps take a variety of measurements as the babies are shown faces and hear sounds and have free playtime.
The study was co-authored by Caroline Kelsey, who earned her Ph.D. at UVa and is now a research fellow in pediatrics at Boston Children’s Hospital. The researchers followed the children up until the COVID-19 pandemic forced the clinic’s closure.
The study focused on three functional brain networks: one that provides cognitive control of emotion and attention, one involved in social cognition and mind wandering and one that regulates emotions.
The researchers looked at how the infants regulated their temperament, dealing with distress and positive emotions. Parents filled out a questionnaire about their child’s temperament and researchers compared notes to the study.
“The current findings shed light on the brain origins of individual differences in early-emerging behavioral traits and provide the basis for future research examining the genetic and environmental factors contributing to and the long-term developmental consequences of this brain-behavior correlation,” the study concludes.
What the study showed is that baby brains showed soon after birth greater connectivity between frontal and parietal brain regions, which is linked to improved behavioral regulation in infants.
Those connected pathways are the biological forces behind the baby’s personality.
“This is the kind of behavior we talk about when we’re talking about a month-old or newborn and how they differ from one another,” Grossman said. “The question we were trying to address is taking those observable differences we can pinpoint as parents and discovering how they compare to the biological wiring of the brain.”
Grossman said previous theories of babies being all but blank slates with personalities developing over time are likely not true.
“A baby is much more aware of what’s going in that little one’s head. They look at you and it’s not like they’re blind or they don’t understand,” he said. “The things you do and the way you talk seems to have an effect on them.”
Grossman said the study utilizes more modern equipment and methods of tracking brain function. In the past, most studies were done with brain waves without being able to determine which center were being stimulated or activated.
“Now we are finally able to pinpoint those brain regions and look at how they talk to each other,” he said. “We look at cross-talk between really distant parts of the brain and it’s really amazing to see that, at this young age, there seems to be cross-talk happening. It’s up for us to try and understand what it is that this tells us.”
While the research is exciting and provides a new glimpse into baby thought, it brings up more questions than it answers, Grossman admits. He said he hopes other labs will pick up their research and conduct similar probes.
“Establishing this link basically lays the groundwork for us to do systematic work, especially longitudinal work, where we follow those infants and families throughout the course of at least the first two years of life,” he said.
The findings don’t mean a person’s behavioral traits are necessarily fixed. Personalities may change over time with experiences and brain processes, he said.
“It’s really the early days. What’s important now is to apply this to different contexts. For instance, we don’t know if we can generalize this to infants growing up in a different environmental context, in a different country, in different socio-economic environments. We need to see if this generalizes across the globe,” Grossman said.
“We want to see if it holds out in other countries in the Western world but also in other cultural contexts. It’s possible to do it because the machine we use is in use all across the world and in Africa,” he said, noting that labs in Gambia and Tanzania may participate.
“I’m really excited about expanding this to see if there is any predictive value to what we see. Can we predict the eventual outcome? Do we have some measure of whether this child is more capable of self-regulation than another?” he said.
Grossman hopes the study could be the springboard for understanding a variety of brain-related issues.
“This is the fundamental research at this time. We want to use it to understand specific development trajectories that may lead to learning disorders,” he said. “This is a group of what we think is typically developing infants but about one in 60 children receives a diagnosis of autism, so we want to see if there is a change somewhere in development.”