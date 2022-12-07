Second hearing for UVa shooter will take inventory of evidence

The man charged in the murders of three University of Virginia students and the wounding of two others will make his second court appearance for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Dec. 8, in Albemarle County District Court.

In Virginia, preliminary hearings are conducted in cases with felony charges to determine whether there is enough evidence and probable cause that the defendant committed the crimes they are being charged with.

Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. was arrested in Henrico County Nov. 14 after he allegedly fled the scene of the Nov. 13 shootings that left the three students dead and two others injured.

Jones made his first court appearance in Albemarle on Nov. 16 via video chat from the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. On that day, Judge Andrew Sneathern denied bond for Jones. Jones remains in custody at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Jones is facing three counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of UVa football teammates D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis, Jr., and Devin Chandler. Jones also is charged with two counts of malicious wounding in the shootings of Michael Hollins and Marlee Morgan. Commonwealth Attorney James Hingeley also charged Jones with five counts of using a firearm while committing a felony.

Hollins, who underwent two surgeries following the shootings, is a member of the UVa football team. He has since been discharged from UVa Medical Center and is recovering with his family. Morgan also was hospitalized and discharged.

The victims were students in a class that had gone on a field trip to Washington, D.C., on Nov. 13 to see a play. Jones was on the trip, too, traveling on the same chartered bus on which the shootings occurred, according to an eyewitness.

According to UVa spokeswoman Bethanie Glover, Jones is no longer enrolled as a student due to his arrest last month in connection with the murders. The university also has removed his profile from the Cavaliers football 2018-19 online roster.

Hingeley said he expects the case to go to trial in circuit court by the end of January or mid-February of 2023. A lawyer who is said to be representing Jones did not return calls to The Daily Progress.