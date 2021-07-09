Sabato balks at attempt by state GOP to have his tweets investigated

"People had better pay attention because if they don't, it's going to happen again," Sabato said.

Ken Stroupe, chief of staff for the Center for Politics, criticized Anderson for Googling mission statements but never bothering to look up any of the work that the Center for Politics has been doing for decades.

“If a student submitted this, I would grade it as sloppy and tell the student to do more research,” Stroupe said. “But he's the chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia and he's actively trying to bulldoze First Amendment rights and academic freedoms. That is dangerous ground and it should concern everyone.”

Stroupe said he never saw the letter before it was published online and has never heard from Anderson about the center’s work.

“From a political standpoint, this is just bad optics for the Republican Party as Virginia heads into a statewide election,” Stroupe said. “Seems to me there are smarter ways for a party chairman to employ his time.”

When reached for comment, UVa spokesman Brian Coy pointed to a new statement on freedom of expression and freedom of inquiry approved by the UVa Board of Visitors in June.

“Free expression and exchange of ideas is a core value of our university from its very founding," Coy said. “There is nothing in our Code of Conduct that limits university faculty and employees from engaging in expression that is protected under the First Amendment.”

