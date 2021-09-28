Researchers say Penicillin allergies may be misdiagnosed

Just because you were told you had a penicillin allergy when you were a kid doesn’t mean you still have it or that you ever did, according to researchers.

A University of Virginia asthma and allergy researcher says current research shows allergic reactions to one of the oldest antibiotics have been over reported over the years, often because of a confusion of rashes and reactions.

Dr. Anna Smith, an assistant professor of medicine at UVa School of Medicine, says determining whether a person has an allergy could mean that more patients are able to take the drug, which is effective against a more narrow range of bacteria that often cause illness.

Penicillin, its variants and derivatives are used to combat a wide variety of bacteria and treat diseases from strep throat to syphilis to bacterial pneumonia without destroying beneficial bacteria elsewhere in the body.

The researchers say not being allergic to one of the most commonly prescribed and long-studied drugs is a good thing. They encourage those who haven’t had a reaction to the drug for a decade or more to get tested.