Researchers find counting steps healthier than counting calories

If you want to live longer and healthier, you may want to throw out the diet books and take a hike.
Researchers associated with the University of Virginia say studies over the past two decades show physical activity and cardiorespiratory fitness are more likely to improve medical outcomes and circumvent early death in overweight people than focusing on only weight loss.
Written by Siddhartha S. Angadi, of the UVa School of Education and Human Development’s kinesiology department, and former UVa professor Glenn A. Gaesser, now with Arizona State University’s College of Health Solutions, the research found little connection between intentional weight loss and a reduced risk of death.
“Overall, data from observational studies and [randomized controlled trials] do not consistently show that intentional weight loss is associated with reduced mortality risk,” their research states. “Even in those studies that demonstrated a benefit of weight loss, it is not clear whether the weight loss itself was the primary factor that reduced the mortality risk.”
According to their research, obesity has increased across the country even as weight reduction efforts, including diet plans, have increased. They argue that focusing on weight loss and a variety of diets from keto and caveman to cabbage soup have been largely ineffective at reducing death risks.
“A weight-neutral approach to treating obesity-related health conditions may be as, or more, effective than a weight-loss-centered approach, and could avoid pitfalls associated with repeated weight loss failure,” their research states.
Angadi said that exercise is considered part of most weight-loss plans, but only as a means to an end. In fact, the National Institutes of Health’s information page on healthy weight focuses on dieting and weight loss and includes exercise mostly as a means to lose and maintain weight.
However, studies have shown that exercise not only improves organ function but actually improves the metabolism in fat cells, making even the fat cells healthier, they said. Also, a patient’s fitness and general health improves medical outcomes regardless of weight, their research shows.
“For far too long the conventional view has been to look at exercise as a way to burn calories and not think about all of the other massive benefits of what happens when you exercise,” Angadi said. “The fact is most people who try to lose weight and lose it, gain it back. That’s not a personality issue. There are strong biological reasons why that happens.”
Gaesser is no stranger to the idea of exercise being more important than weight loss in reducing the risk of dying. In 1995 his book “Big Fat Lies,” which detailed exercise as more important than weight loss created controversy among scientists, researchers and those in the weight loss industry.
He noted that more than 20 years after his book, weight loss is still most often seen as the key to health and has spawned a multi-billion dollar industry with everything from diet books to door-delivered diet meals ready to heat and eat.
“Our culture has an obsession with weight and always has, especially since the 1950s. For the last 70 years or so we’ve been on this weight loss mentality, but we’re fatter now than we ever have been as a nation. Clearly it has not worked,” Gaesser said.
“Diet is not a bad word. You want to adjust your diet and change your diet, but dieting, the verb, is a bad word,” he said. “We need to refocus on something that may have a better chance of getting people healthy. We looked at the mortality risk of a reduction of weight loss only compared to increasing fitness and exercise and it’s pretty clear cut. The studies were showing consistently a much bigger contribution in terms of reduced mortality risk by increasing activity compared to losing weight.”
Gaesser said setting an exercise goal is far different than a weight loss goal as weight loss can differ by individual.
“Physical activity is a behavior over which we have some control. An individual can make an activity goal and it’s within your ability to reach that,” he said. “A weight loss goal is problematic. For every 100 people in a weight loss program, there are a hundred different outcomes. Some will lose a lot, and some won’t lose any weight at all.”
Often, those who follow a weight loss diet regimen will gain weight. So will those who follow an exercise program, but those who exercise will reap benefits in cardiorespiratory function and fitness, the researchers said.
“There are diet studies where people go into the study to lose weight, and 20% will gain weight while on the diet,” Gaesser said. “Exercise is the same way. It seems almost incredulous that if you go on an exercise program for a few months, you would get fatter, but 100% of the studies show at least some of the individuals will gain body fat.”
Although the researchers’ study recommends a more weight-neutral approach to health, it does not advise disregarding the desire to lose weight.
“Such an approach may not be feasible when so many adults want to lose weight,” they wrote. “But shifting the focus away from weight loss as the primary goal and instead focusing on increasing physical activity to improve cardio respiration fitness may be prudent for treating obesity-related health conditions.”
Focusing on exercise can help both those who are obese, those who are overweight and those who are out of shape, Angadi said.
“This is a reasonable Plan B that that should really be a Plan A for individuals to increase their health status, regardless of what they look like,” he said.