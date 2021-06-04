Removal of George Rogers Clark statue to cost UVa $400,000

Frank Hume, a Confederate soldier, had no direct connection to UVa or the Charlottesville area. Rather, the memorial was paid for by his sons who attended the university.

The racial equity task force recommended that the board explore the rededication or removal of the Hume memorial wall, which the board supported in September. The Naming and Memorials Committee recommended in May that the memorial be renamed along with the other changes.

UVa students, led by the Minority Rights Coalition, sought the removal of the memorial, according to The Cavalier Daily.

The Naming and Memorials Committee, in its letter to Ryan, said it did not want to completely erase the history of the university’s original decision.

“Our aim, then, in making this recommendation to President Ryan and the board is neither to erase history nor to change it, but to enliven present and future generations — whose lives, like ours, are invested in our ambitious educational enterprise — to the circumstances under which a significant feature of the built environment on our Grounds was created and named,” the committee wrote. “We seek to inculcate a deeper understanding of why history matters to our university culture and to the values we publicly espouse.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.