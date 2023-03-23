As the college application season ends, the University of Virginia reports that applications to UVa hit an all-time high, with nearly 60,000 applications for the class of 2027.

While the application count has broken the university’s record, it also means that the admissions office will issue more rejections and waitlist responses than ever before.

UVa Dean of Undergraduate Admissions Greg Roberts said the university plans to admit a total of 9,500 students from the most recent pool of all applicants. He said the university accepted too many applicants last year, so the admissions office is especially attentive to this year’s acceptance and enrollment numbers. As a result, UVa accepted about 300 fewer early action students this year than it did last year.

Last year, 16,793 students enrolled in the undergraduate class of 2026.

“We did admit more than usual [in 2022],” Roberts told The Daily Progress in February. “We [usually] admit about the same amount as the previous year, but more students accepted our offer than we anticipated [so] we exceeded the class size slightly. Because there are some space limitations, we don’t want to do that again.”

In the December admissions cycle for the Class of 2027, known as early decision, UVa extended offers to 1,043 of 4,243 applicants for the early decision cycle, spokeswoman Bethanie Glover told The Daily Progress. Students who apply for early decision agree to enroll with the University if admitted.

Last month, Roberts told The Daily Progress that the university saw a 16% increase in early action applications alone, with 36,000 applications for the 2023-24 academic year.

Roberts said early action is the most popular of the three application cycles - early action, early decision and regular decision - because it offers prospective students the opportunity to apply and receive an admittance response by Feb. 15 without binding students to enroll at UVa.

The notification deadline for students who apply during the regular decision period is May 1, although Glover told The Daily Progress that the university has already made 9,191 offers to prospective students as of March 22. Glover said, to date, 3,500 students who have not been offered admission for the 2023-2024 academic year have accepted their spot on the waitlist.

A team of 35 employees and several seasonal application readers in UVa’s admissions office has been charged with sifting through the record-breaking swarm of undergraduate applications.

Class size affects several aspects of university operations, including bed and living space, classroom space, the budget, financial aid and the number of faculty needed, Roberts said.

The university requires all first-year students to take up residency on Grounds. The Housing and Residence Life website states that there are about 4,630 beds for first-year students in on campus housing.

Students admitted during the early action and regular decision cycles have until May 1 to reserve their spots in the class of 2027. Glover told The Daily Progress that Housing and Residence Life will accommodate all incoming first-year students who have enrolled and completed a housing application by June 1.