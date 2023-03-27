Fast food chain Raising Cane’s, known for its chicken fingers, plans to open its doors on the Corner by the University of Virginia in Charlottesville in August.

The restaurant will be taking over the vacant space left behind by the Sheetz convenience store, which closed in June of 2021.

"The new location will provide easy access to Raising Cane’s award-winning chicken fingers, creamy coleslaw, crispy crinkle-cut fries and addictive Cane’s Sauce for Wahoos and Caniacs alike," the business said in a Monday statement announcing the August opening.

Raising Cane’s also announced on Monday that it will be hiring 100 crew members for its new Corner location.

Raising Cane’s already has a location in Charlottesville off U.S. 29, an area nicknamed Chicken Alley for its assortment of fried chicken purveyors including Raising Cane’s, Popeye’s and KFC – with a Zaxby’s and Cook Out on the other side of 29.

So-called Chicken Alley has become known for high traffic, with cars often waiting in line for the drive-thru on 29 itself.

While the new Raising Cane’s location on the Corner will be conveniently located near Central Grounds, UVa community members and other customers will have to navigate through heavy traffic on University Avenue, a street with narrow lanes, heavy foot traffic and limited parking.

“Since opening doors to our first Restaurant in Charlottesville over 15 years ago, we’ve loved being a part of this community,” Lisa Monge, the company’s area leader for restaurants, said in Monday’s announcement. “This new spot is going to be right across the street from the grounds, allowing us to serve our ONE LOVE – craveable chicken finger meals – to students and faculty, and be connected to UVA for many years to come!”

A construction crew was at work inside the new Raising Cane’s location on Monday afternoon, and according to the company’s Monday statement, work is nearly finished transforming the old Sheetz.

Sheetz announced it would be closing its Corner shop in May of 2021, saying then that it would “remain committed to the community” while offering existing employees jobs at its new location on Airport Road in Hollymead. That new location opened its doors last year.