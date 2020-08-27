Pressure mounts ahead of UVa's decision Friday on in-person classes

It also breaks out the number of student cases and the number of those in quarantine.

As of Thursday morning, the dashboard showed 58 UVa community COVID cases, 31 of which were students.

The dashboard shows the university had four positive tests from staff, faculty and contract employees on Aug. 17 and no student positive tests. The numbers remained low until Wednesday, when eight students and three others from the university community tested positive. On Thursday, an additional 14 students reportedly tested positive.

The UVa Medical Center has been averaging an 18-hour turnaround on test results, the dashboard indicates.

The dashboard was released the same day that the university’s Student Council's executive board passed a resolution asking the school to shut down in-person classes except for those that are necessary for graduation, such as clinical rotations for nursing students.

Online classes started Tuesday and the switch to in-person classes is scheduled for Sept. 8, unless UVa announces otherwise on Friday.

The council board’s resolution noted large numbers of positive COVID tests at the University of North Carolina, Virginia Commonwealth University and Notre Dame after those colleges reopened.