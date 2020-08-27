Pressure mounts ahead of UVa's decision Friday on in-person classes

More voices have joined the chorus against in-person classes at the University of Virginia ahead of the school's announcement Friday of its final plans on courses.
UVa's Board of Visitors met Thursday in a 45-minute executive session to discuss in private a variety of COVID-19-related topics, including plans for “protecting the health and safety of employees, students and the public in accessing University Grounds, programs, services and building facilities for the fall semester.”
The board also discussed related legal issues and “novel and proprietary COVID-19 testing and treatment protocols developed by the University of Virginia Medical Center where public disclosure at this time would adversely affect the competitive position of the Medical Center.”
“There has been a tremendous and just remarkable amount of work done since April on planning about reopening [the Grounds] and we’ll have a decision announced on Friday,” said Rector James Murray after the board returned from its closed session. “We cannot overstate how hard people have worked on this and we’re all very grateful for what you’ve done.”
On Wednesday, UVa unveiled its Return to Grounds COVID case tracking system. The website, returntogrounds.virginia.edu, features a dashboard that includes the number of total cases at UVa, broken down by faculty, staff, students and contract employees.
It also breaks out the number of student cases and the number of those in quarantine.
As of Thursday morning, the dashboard showed 58 UVa community COVID cases, 31 of which were students.
The dashboard shows the university had four positive tests from staff, faculty and contract employees on Aug. 17 and no student positive tests. The numbers remained low until Wednesday, when eight students and three others from the university community tested positive. On Thursday, an additional 14 students reportedly tested positive.
The UVa Medical Center has been averaging an 18-hour turnaround on test results, the dashboard indicates.
The dashboard was released the same day that the university’s Student Council's executive board passed a resolution asking the school to shut down in-person classes except for those that are necessary for graduation, such as clinical rotations for nursing students.
Online classes started Tuesday and the switch to in-person classes is scheduled for Sept. 8, unless UVa announces otherwise on Friday.
The council board’s resolution noted large numbers of positive COVID tests at the University of North Carolina, Virginia Commonwealth University and Notre Dame after those colleges reopened.
“The University cannot, in good conscience, resume in-person instruction. COVID-19 will spread, the Charlottesville community will suffer, and students, faculty, staff, and community members will die,” the council board’s resolution reads.
The Board of Visitors did not address the resolution. However, before going into the closed session, Murray acknowledge that some members of the university and at-large community disagree with the plans to reopen classes both in person and virtually.
“I have been incredibly impressed by our students who have been complying with our safety protocol,” he said. “There are people with very strong opinions and staff has been working hard to address questions.”
The board’s Task Force on UVa Health Strategy will meet virtually Monday in a closed-door session to discuss strategic financial investment, facility needs, market considerations, growth initiatives, partnerships and other efforts at the UVa Medical Center and for the UVa Health System.
