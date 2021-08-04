Pianta to step down as UVa education school dean

Bob Pianta will step down as dean of the University of Virginia’s School of Education and Human Development at the end of the 2021-22 academic year.

Pianta, a professor of early childhood education, was appointed dean of the school in 2007. When he assumed the role, the education school’s academic offerings were focused on graduate education, particularly doctoral programs.

During his time in the dean’s office, he worked to add six undergraduate majors and two minors to the school’s doctoral programs.

The teacher education program’s three majors now lead directly to licensing in Virginia, a move made to help ease teaching shortages in the state by licensing teachers with bachelor’s degrees.

The education school also expanded degree partnerships with five other UVa schools, including a master's in business and education program with the Darden School of Business. The school also offers eight online degrees, as well as certificate programs and professional development opportunities.

During Pianta’s time as dean, the school rose from 35th to 15th in U.S. News & World Report rankings and its slate of online courses ranked 10th.