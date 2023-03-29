An unidentified woman is recovering at the University of Virginia Medical Center after being struck Tuesday by a white Chevrolet while using a crosswalk in front of UVa’s Curry School of Education building on Emmet Street. The Chevrolet did not yield to the pedestrian as she crossed the busy street, a spokesman for the UVa Police Department said in a statement to The Daily Progress on Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle, Kevin Gill Badke, was charged with reckless driving.

In March 2020, Albemarle District Court waived a speeding charge because Badke received a ticket for driving 50 mph in a 35 mph zone. Badke paid a $90 fine for the charge in February of the same year.

“It was right in front of Bavaro Hall on Emmet - the student was in the crosswalk right by the construction there where they are putting in the new pedestrian bridge to replace the old one,” said Charlottesville resident Rebecca Cox. “She was struck by a white Chevrolet. EMS arrived and took her to the UVA emergency department.”

The incident occurred at 4:11 p.m., during the busy rush hour period that slows traffic flow in the area.

Known as the entrance to the university’s Central Grounds, Emmet Street is already a high-traffic area for both pedestrians and motorists.

Several construction projects on the same street have caused more traffic that may cause for people to carefully plan their routes to places like the Memorial Gymnasium, Brown College or the University Bookstore.

Construction of a new footbridge that will replace the nearly-60-year-old bridge and will connect Newcomb Plaza with the rooftop garden on the new Contemplative Commons. The Hourigan construction group broke ground on the new pedestrian bridge earlier this month.

University project manager Sarita Herman said the “official opening is planned for spring of 2024” in an email to The Daily Progress on March 1.

The university broke ground on the Contemplative Commons in October 2021, two years after announcing the initial design for the new building. Located at the Dell pond on Emmet Street, the commons will be a hybrid space for learning and relaxation that is woven into the environment where it is located.

UVa is currently constructing a series of bridges that will connect high-traffic areas of university grounds with pedestrian bridges.

Last month, Commercial Steel Erection construction worker Ismael Atanacio died after falling from a bridge at the Contemplative Commons project site at the University of Virginia on March 14, according to statements from a spokesman for UVa. Hourigan contracted Commercial Steel Erection to complete the bridge project.

Spokespeople for UVa did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress.