Panelists at UVa discuss rally lawsuit ahead of its October trial

After making some calls, Kaplan said she decided to fly to Charlottesville to meet with people on the ground, many of whom became plaintiffs in the case, and then asked Dunn to join the case.

Dunn said the plaintiffs span a wide range of backgrounds, including a local student and a minister, and were present for various parts of the deadly weekend, including the torch rally at UVa on Aug. 11 and at the scene of a car attack downtown on Aug. 12. The defendants, on the other hand, are mostly from outside of the area, Dunn said, and are mainly leaders and organizers of the rally.

“Richard Spencer, Matthew Heimbach, Jason Kessler, Eli Kline — these are people who really played lead roles in organizing the events,” Dunn said. “Then we also made allegations against the groups that they supported the events and put resources behind it and made sure that the events were meticulously organized and that the violence that was intended was carried out.”

Solomon said a case like Sines v. Kessler is important because it can be used to create an official, evidence-based record of the events surrounding the rallies, making it more difficult for others to willfully misinterpret or deny.