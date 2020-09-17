Pandemic impacts lead to $90 million in UVa budget cuts

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic have spurred an estimated $90 million in cuts to the University of Virginia’s budget for the current fiscal year, about a 2.3% reduction in the budget officials proposed in June.

The $3.76 billion budget was approved Sept. 11 by the Board of Visitors. That includes operating budgets of the university’s academic division, Medical Center and the University of Virginia at Wise.

The budget includes a 3.6% cut to faculty and staff salaries, a nearly 5% cut in services such as travel and cuts in fund transfers between departments, including internal debt service.

The pandemic, and the need for social distancing and limited indoor occupancy, forced early closure of the university in the spring and cancellation of many traditional graduation services, as well as furloughs and layoffs for some employees.

It also led to a temporary delay in the budget approval process. UVa’s board normally approves the budget in June for the fiscal year that begins July 1, but this year, administrators delayed adoption of a final budget to better predict the pandemic’s impacts.