Number of COVID hospitalizations at UVa surging

Dr. Costi Sifri, UVa Health’s director of hospital epidemiology, said that when patients are admitted to the ICU with COVID, they have long lengths of stay and the ICU's resources do become constrained.

“We're seeing that become a problem in parts of the United States and in the Southeast,” he said. “This is really one of those critical reasons why we need to get people vaccinated, because we don't have an unlimited number of ICU beds and ICU nurses and physicians.”

Adams pointed to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance released this week that recommends pregnant women get vaccinated for COVID.

“A reasonable number of those that are testing positive and in the hospital are women that are pregnant and or delivering, and so I think with the new CDC recommendations … that's a population that continues to be at risk, and with the new guidelines, that may help provide clarity for individuals to consider getting vaccinated where they're not,” he said.

Sifri said it’s been demonstrated consistently that the vaccine is safe and effective for women who are pregnant. He said it allows them to develop antibodies to COVID that benefit not only the woman but their child after delivery through breastfeeding and it helps keep them out of the ICU due to COVID.