Northam's changes could put UVa graduation ceremonies back in person

“We are releasing this guidance early to allow schools to begin planning for this year’s events. While graduation and commencement ceremonies will still be different than they were in the past, this is a tremendous step forward for all of our schools, our graduates and their families,” Northam said in a prepared statement.

Northam cited vaccination programs in the state that have given 21.3% of the population at least partial immunity to the virus, with more than 1 million Virginians fully vaccinated.

An estimated 50,000 shots are being administered each day, Northam said, adding that “the vaccine program and the decrease in new COVID-19 cases make it safer to ease restrictions on activities like in-person graduations.”

Mask mandates, social distancing and other COVID protocols are still in force, but the increased capacities give the university some room to plan, Ryan said.

“The changes announced will allow UVa far more flexibility in planning a ceremony for the Class of 2021. I’m grateful to the governor for enabling us to envision a safe and meaningful graduation,” Ryan tweeted. “We will work hard over the coming weeks to craft a plan for how we can celebrate our graduating students, consistent with the new guidance.”