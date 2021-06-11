Northam names two new UVa board members, reappoints two others

Two current members of the University of Virginia’s governing board, whose terms expire on June 30, were reappointed to their slots by Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday and two new members will join the panel July 1.
Northam announced that Robert M. Blue, of Richmond, who is chairman, president and CEO of Dominion Energy, would be reappointed to the UVa Board of Visitors. Blue originally was appointed in 2017 by then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe.
Board members serve four-year terms and are eligible for reappointment for second consecutive terms. Rector James B. Murray Jr. is in his second term, which ends in 2024.
Murray’s two-year term as rector ends June 30. He is expected to be replaced in the leadership role by current Vice Rector Whittington W. Clement, whose board term expires in 2023.
Also reappointed Friday was Robert D. Hardie, of Charlottesville, who is co-chairman and CEO of H7 Holdings LLC and Level One Partners LLC. He was also first appointed by McAuliffe in 2017.
Board member Maurice A. Jones, of Norfolk, who also was appointed by McAuliffe and eligible for reappointment, was passed over by Northam. He is the CEO of OneTen.
Board member John A. Griffin, of New York City, was ineligible for reappointment, having been appointed by then-Gov. Bob McDonnell in 2013 and reappointed in 2017 by McAuliffe. He is the president of Blue Ridge Capital LLC.
Replacing Griffin and Jones on the board will be Dominion Energy Senior Vice President Carlos M. Brown, of Henrico, and former 5th District U.S. Rep. L.F. Payne, of Charlottesville.
Brown, who was a member of Northam’s transition team, serves as general counsel and chief compliance officer for Dominion Energy. According to his biography posted on Dominion’s website, he received his bachelor’s and law degrees from UVa and was an Echols, Achievement, Underwood and Hardy Cross Dillard Scholar.
While an undergraduate at UVa, he served as president of the student body. He is a member of the IMP, Thirteen and Raven societies and he served as president of the Black Law Students Association.
Payne is president of Three Ridges Group LLC and served in the U.S. House of Representatives between 1988 and 1997. He has an MBA degree from UVa and an undergraduate degree from the Virginia Military Institute.
Payne is president-elect of the Former Members of Congress and is on the governing council of UVa’s Miller Center of Public Affairs.