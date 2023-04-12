Last month ten University of Virginia students launched Move UVa, an independent student organization that is advocating for more equitable and sustainable transportation infrastructure that e considers the well-being of drivers, bikers, pedestrians and bus riders and drivers on and around university Grounds.

“I feel like the university and city are not doing enough to meet the needs of, not only the student population, but the city as well,” said Ethan Van Berkel, co-founder of Move UVa and a second-year urban and environmental planning major at the university. “I feel like the university can do much better in those areas.”

Van Berkel said the organization wants to see pedestrian infrastructure separate from vehicle traffic and would like to see the bus services on and around Grounds have a wider coverage that includes more student housing locations.

“We spend a lot of time analyzing student neighborhoods because we are still within the city of Charlottesville,” Van Berkel said. “At the same time, the university should be held responsible and should be tasked with assisting the city with these projects.”

Van Berkel said one of the prime examples of the transportation struggle for UVa community members is evident on Jefferson Park Avenue in Charlottesville.

“I drive on Jefferson Park Avenue; I bike on Jefferson Park Avenue; I walk on Jefferson Park Avenue; I take the bus on Jefferson Park Avenue,” Van Berkel said. “All four modes are horrible.”

In January, Van Berkel’s car was totaled on Jefferson Park Avenue because another motorist ran a stop sign and hit him.

After months of using walking as his main mode of transportation, Van Berkel noticed more inconveniences for UVa commuters.

“It’s been fairly difficult,” Van Berkel said. “Walking on JPA isn not pleasant. There aren’t as many sidewalks as there should be. You are essentially forced to jaywalk in order to get to your destination in a reasonable manner. Biking on JPA throws you into traffic. It’s not good for both motorists and cyclists because it’s a negotiation of the road.”

On March 30, an unidentified woman was hospitalized after being struck by an SUV while using a crosswalk in front of UVa’s Curry School of Education building on Emmet Street. The vehicle did not yield to the pedestrian as she crossed the busy street, a spokesman for the UVa Police Department said in a statement to The Daily Progress last month.

As the university continues to expand, a spokeswoman for UVa said there are several projects in the works to improve transportation on and around Grounds.

“While it is fare-free for all at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) system has a reciprocal ridership agreement with the University to make CAT rides free for UVA staff, faculty, students and health system staff with ID, broadening accessibility for our community members to more of the greater Charlottesville area,” UVa spokeswoman Bethanie Glover said in a statement to The Daily Progress on Wednesday.

Bike lanes and mixed-use paths currently support circulation around Central Grounds and West Grounds for cyclists, Glover said. The bicycle network also connects Central Grounds and West Grounds to bicycle facilities in the City of Charlottesville. Glover added that the University offers amenities to support cyclists which include fix-it stations, shower stalls in buildings, bike storage, and bike racks on University Transit vehicles.

“UVA employs several strategies to enhance pedestrian safety, including grade-separated pedestrian bridges to help avoid vehicular-pedestrian conflict, flashing beacons, and lighting throughout Grounds,” Glover said in a statement to The Daily Progress.

Glover said UVa is in the middle of several projects that will include improvements to pedestrian and cyclist safety. The new Contemplative Commons location at the Dell on Emmett Street will feature new pedestrian bridges that extend east to allow safe access across Emmet Street and west to access McCormick Road Dorms, creating a new connection from Newcomb Plaza to West Grounds residence halls.

The 57,000-square-foot multipurpose facility is scheduled to open in spring 2024, according to University project manager Sarita Herman.

The Ivy Corridor phase 1 landscape project also features pedestrian, bicycle and transit accommodations along the north and south sides of Ivy Road, Glover said.

“Plans are in the works to make the McCormick Road corridor safer for pedestrians, cyclists, and people with disabilities,” Glover said in a statement. “In the Central Grounds segment of the corridor, raised table crossings and upgraded curb cuts have been implemented to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, and rapid flashing beacons and a 4-way stop were added.”

McCormick Road in West Grounds is also under construction that will widen sidewalks, upgrade curb cuts and install a raised table crossing. UVa has two more phases of the McCormick Road project planned for the Chapel Triangle and the ramp from Emmet Street that will improve infrastructure for pedestrians, people with disabilities, and cyclists.

Glover added that the university is developing plans to improve ADA access from the visitor garage on Emmet Street to Central Grounds.

Van Berkel said he and the other members of Move UVa are still ironing out the details of the organization, they are planning to compose a list of ideas to improve transportation around the university to present to UVa leadership and Charlottesville City Council by the end of the spring semester or during the fall semester.