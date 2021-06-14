New rector, vice rector to take over at UVa July 1

After a two-year term as vice rector, Whittington W. Clement will succeed Jim Murray next month as rector of the University of Virginia and chairman of the Board of Visitors.

“It’s a great privilege to lead such a strong, dedicated board and I look forward to working with my colleagues, President [Jim] Ryan and his leadership team as we transition from the extraordinary year of the pandemic to more normal times,” Clement said in a news release.

Clement was first appointed to the board in 2015 by then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe and reappointed in 2019 by Gov. Ralph Northam, both Democrats. Clement is special counsel and a former partner at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP.

Robert Hardie was elected vice rector, a two-year appointment that presumably precedes becoming rector, also a two-year appointment. The new terms begin July 1.

Hardie was appointed to the board in 2017 by McAuliffe. Board members serve for four years and are eligible to serve two consecutive terms, if the governor chooses to reappoint them.

Hardie is chairman and CEO of two companies, including a private holding company that owns Keswick Hall in Albemarle and The Hermitage Hotel in Nashville. The other company, Level One Partners, is an investment company in Charlottesville.