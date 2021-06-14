New rector, vice rector to take over at UVa July 1

After a two-year term as vice rector, Whittington W. Clement will succeed Jim Murray next month as rector of the University of Virginia and chairman of the Board of Visitors.
“It’s a great privilege to lead such a strong, dedicated board and I look forward to working with my colleagues, President [Jim] Ryan and his leadership team as we transition from the extraordinary year of the pandemic to more normal times,” Clement said in a news release.
Clement was first appointed to the board in 2015 by then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe and reappointed in 2019 by Gov. Ralph Northam, both Democrats. Clement is special counsel and a former partner at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP.
Robert Hardie was elected vice rector, a two-year appointment that presumably precedes becoming rector, also a two-year appointment. The new terms begin July 1.
Hardie was appointed to the board in 2017 by McAuliffe. Board members serve for four years and are eligible to serve two consecutive terms, if the governor chooses to reappoint them.
Hardie is chairman and CEO of two companies, including a private holding company that owns Keswick Hall in Albemarle and The Hermitage Hotel in Nashville. The other company, Level One Partners, is an investment company in Charlottesville.
Ryan said in a statement that he is looking forward to working closely with both men.
“I’ve relied on Whitt’s wisdom and devotion to the University of Virginia since I became president, and Robert’s dedication to supporting the UVa student experience has been invaluable,” Ryan said.
Hardie has served on the board twice after being appointed in 2008 and 2017, and is chairman of the Buildings and Grounds Committee.
“I look forward to working with Whitt Clement, my fellow visitors, President Ryan and his team on continuing to make UVa great and good,” Hardie said in the release. “I am honored to serve this special university and want to thank outgoing Rector Jim Murray for his extraordinary leadership.”
Ryan said Murray, an Albemarle County resident, helped the university to navigate the pandemic and with overseeing work to implement the 2030 strategic plan.
“It has been a singular honor and pleasure to work with Jim Murray, who is a gifted leader,” Ryan said. “... I am heartened that he will remain as a board member ....” Murray's term as a member of the Board of Visitors expires in 2024.