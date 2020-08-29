Native American center eyed in place of UVa's George Rogers Clark statue

“There is no recruitment program and the university doesn’t keep statistics of how many are enrolled or from what tribes. There is no real recognition. About the only place on Grounds where American Indians can see depictions of themselves is at that statue, and that’s problematic,” he said. “What’s that tell you of your importance to the university community when the only depiction of your history is basically as prisoners of war?”

The Racial Equity Task Force concurs. It is recommending to Ryan that the university remove the statue and work with the Native American organization to build up the study, recruitment and community profile of Indigenous American students.

“The contributions of Indigenous Virginians to American culture, law, politics, ecology, and agriculture have not been fully appreciated or understood, and the history of interactions with the University of Virginia remains invisible and unexplored by many,” the task force report states. “Failing to take this history — as well as current circumstances — seriously would undermine UVa’s commitment to racial equity.”

The task force recommends moving the statue elsewhere — it does not indicate to where — and using the space for Native Americans. Lopez said his organization is willing to consider other locations for the center, but backs the statue’s removal.