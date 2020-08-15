You are the owner of this article.
Miller Center releases Brent Scowcroft oral history
Following the recent death of Brent Scowcroft, the University of Virginia's Miller Center of Public Affairs has released a second interview with the former national security adviser as part of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Oral History project.

According to a news release, the material offers a personal memoir of Scowcroft’s experience in the Bush 41 administration that he wished to be released only upon his death. He recorded the interview with Miller Center historians in August 2000.

The session includes revelations about mistrust that developed in civil-military relations during the Gulf War; assessments of what may have gone wrong at the end of the Gulf War; and assessments of Bush's handling of key members of the administration.

The oral history can be found at millercenter.org.

