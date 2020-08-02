Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STERLING VIRGINIA HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF VIRGINIA AND EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN VIRGINIA, ALBEMARLE, AUGUSTA, CENTRAL VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE, CULPEPER, GREENE, MADISON, NELSON, NORTHERN VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE, ORANGE, PAGE, RAPPAHANNOCK, ROCKINGHAM, SHENANDOAH, AND SPOTSYLVANIA. IN EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA, HARDY. * FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING. * RAINFALL ASSOCIATED WITH TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS IS EXPECTED TO START SPREADING NORTHWARD LATE MONDAY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE THROUGH MUCH OF THE DAY ON TUESDAY. WIDESPREAD RAINFALL TOTALS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES ARE EXPECTED WITH LOCALIZED HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * THIS AMOUNT OF RAIN IS LIKELY TO RESULT IN SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING OF SMALL STREAMS AND CREEKS MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&