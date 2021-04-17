Medical student sues UVa after being expelled following public talk on microaggressions

Following Adams’ presentation, Bhattacharya asked her some questions about microaggressions, a transcript of which is partially included in the opinion and is based on a recording of the event.

Per the transcript, Bhattacharya asked Adams whether it was a “requirement, to be a victim of microaggression, that you are a member of a marginalized group.” After Adams said no, Bhattacharya mentioned an earlier-presented definition and said Adams’ answer was “contradictory.”

Adams responded that her earlier definition was “generalized,” and can be extended beyond that to people who are sometimes not part of a marginalized group.

“There are examples that you would think maybe not fit, such as body size, height, [or] weight,” the transcript portion reads. “And if that is how you would like to see me expand it, yes, indeed, that’s how I do.”

Bhattacharya argued against the notion that “the person who is receiving the microaggressions somehow knows the intention of the person who made it,” and he expressed concern that “a microaggression is entirely dependent on how the person who’s receiving it is reacting.” He also criticized Adams’ work, describing the evidence as being based on “just one anecdotal case.”