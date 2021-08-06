Masks to be mandatory inside UVa buildings beginning Monday

Facing rising infections from a mutant variant of the COVID-19 virus, University of Virginia officials are joining schools across the state in requiring face masks for all persons on university property.
Officials announced Friday that all students, staff, faculty and visitors, vaccinated or not, will need to wear masks when entering any university building. Those who have not been vaccinated will need to wear the masks even when outdoors.
The change is in keeping with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations that vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear masks when indoors.
The new policy comes as the delta variant of the COVID-causing virus is sweeping across the country and the state. The variant is far more contagious and has infected even vaccinated people.
The UVa mandate will begin Monday. Officials said they will monitor infection rates in hopes of lifting the policy by Sept. 6 for those who are vaccinated.
“In recognition of this new and evolving situation, and the fact that UVa students are arriving from many places all over the nation and the world, we have decided to begin the year with a mask requirement for all people, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, who enter UVa properties,” said Liz Magill, UVa provost, and J.J. Davis, UVa COO. They made their comments in an email to the university community.
“This policy will allow us to start the year at full capacity and reduce the likelihood of a spike in cases driven by the delta variant and a coming together of students from many places,” Magill and Davis said.
The policy applies to university-owned or leased public spaces and includes academic and administrative buildings, libraries, labs, dining halls, recreation facilities and all UVa Health properties.
Masks are not required while eating or drinking or when alone in a closed space such as an office. Some course-related exemptions may be approved as classes get under way.
The mask mandate does not include dormitories or private housing or common areas in those locations. UVa is requiring all students to be vaccinated before returning for fall semester.
“Those spaces will be largely full of vaccinated people and easier for the university to monitor and respond if cases do arise. The temporary mask requirement also does not apply outdoors,” Davis and Magill said. “People who are not yet vaccinated will continue to be required to wear masks when they are around others indoors or outdoors and appear for weekly COVID testing, even after the temporary masking requirement is lifted.”
UVa officials are considering additional mask requirements for large outdoor gatherings but have made no decisions yet.
University leaders have scheduled a virtual town hall meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday to give the community a chance to ask questions. To register for the meeting, visit tinyurl.com/4nysxrym.
Piedmont Virginia Community College instituted a similar mask requirement Thursday, following a state directive pertaining to all of Virginia’s community colleges.
“This policy is issued in support of our goal to keep our faculty, staff and students as safe as possible while continuing to provide accessible high-quality education to our students,” PVCC President Frank Friedman said in a prepared statement. “I know that the repeated change in policy is frustrating, however, it is necessary.”
Virginia Tech also announced a mask mandate Friday. As of Tuesday, all instructors, staff and students will be required to wear face coverings in all school buildings, officials said in an email.
“It would irresponsible to ignore the latest data, science and public health guidance about the delta variant and the increasing risk it poses to the community around us,” said Mike Mulhare, Virginia Tech’s assistant vice president for emergency management.
Like UVa, Virginia Tech will monitor case rates with hopes of lifting the mask mandate sometime in September.
On Thursday, Dr. Reid Adams, director of clinical affairs for the UVa Medical Center, said COVID cases treated at the hospital increased in the past two months after hitting daily counts as low as five per day in June.
Hospital officials said that so far, those hospitalized patients have been unvaccinated.
“We were running around eight to 10 patients with COVID-19 and we’re now running in the range of 15 to 20,” Adams said at a virtual press conference. “We’re seeing an uptick in the number of people requiring hospitalizations.”
The CDC recently recommended everyone wear masks while indoors after studies showed the delta variant can make its way past vaccine defenses to cause what are known as breakthrough cases in vaccinated people.
Those cases tend to be more mild or asymptomatic and seldom result in hospitalization or death, but studies show vaccinated people who are infected can easily spread the virus to others.
“In terms of being hospitalized because of the virus or dying because of the virus, the vaccines are holding up even in the face of delta,” Dr. Patrick Jackson, an infectious disease expert at UVa Health, said at Thursday’s press conference.