Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney divides her fellow Republicans who refused to impeach former President Donald Trump into two categories: “bystanders” and “enablers.”

“We have to demand more from our politics,” Cheney said on Wednesday at the University of Virginia during a conversation hosted by the school’s Center for Politics.

Speculation has been swirling that Cheney may be running for president in the upcoming 2024 elections, which would mean challenging Trump in the GOP primary and facing off with the very man who many say is responsible for her failed congressional reelection bid in 2022.

Cheney lost to Trump-endorsed candidate Harriet Hageman, who secured the Republican primary with 66.3% of the vote. The loss was the second worst for a House incumbent in 60 years, coming behind the defeat of South Carolina Republican Bob Inglis in 2010.

Speaking at UVa on Wednesday, where Cheney is now a professor, the former congresswoman did not say whether she’s made any decision about running in the Republican primary. She did, however, draw distinct lines between herself and other Republican leaders.

Cheney told an audience in the Jefferson Ballroom in UVa’s Alumni Hall that her family was deeply concerned about the rally-turned-riot at the U.S. Capitol well before it metastasized into a full-blown insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

Cheney said her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, told her he was worried for her safety in the days leading up to Jan. 6.

His concerns only intensified after he heard Trump say he wanted to “get rid of the Liz Cheneys in the world” on the Ellipse in front of the White House that day. It was on the Ellipse that Trump pushed his supporters to "stop the count" of electoral votes guaranteeing Democrat Joe Biden victory.

“There were security concerns before that day,” Cheney recalled. “The question was, should I go ahead and give my remarks that I was there to give explaining why it was unconstitutional to object to electoral votes? And we both decided that there was simply no choice, that you couldn’t be in a situation where threats or the potential of violence unleashed by the president of the United States [could] silence the debate.”

Cheney said she still remembers the moment she knew Trump needed to be impeached.

After Capitol security told her to hide behind her literal congressional seat, Cheney said it became “clear immediately” that the president needed to be removed from office.

Shortly after the insurrection at the Capitol, Cheney recalled hearing Republican officials discourage others in the party from speaking on the attack or deciding that ignoring Trump would make him go away.

“There are just an awful lot of Republican leaders, elected officials, who are acting like bystanders, and then there are others who are enablers,” Cheney said. “But we have to demand more from our politics.”

In July 2021, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California appointed Cheney to the House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol. After her appointment, Cheney was promoted to vice chairwoman of the committee.

Cheney immediately faced consequences for even serving on the panel.

The Wyoming GOP revoked Cheney’s membership in the state’s Republican Party in November 2021.

The following year, Cheney lost her bid for reelection to the Trump-endorsed Hageman.

“Losing is never a happy moment,” said Larry Sabato, the director of the Center for Politics who joined Cheney on stage Wednesday. “Although losing for the right cause can be.”

Sabato made a note to the audience on Wednesday that despite Cheney’s anti-Trump rhetoric she remains a committed conservative.

“You have to remember that she is a conservative Republican — she has reminded me of that many times and we’re happy with that,” Sabato said, adding that diversity of opinion between and within parties is part of democracy and a model for students at UVa. “We want to have liberals, moderates, conservatives in the student body, and we want people to learn from one another. You can’t just have one song, you need a whole choir.”

During her talk with Sabato on Wednesday, Cheney only briefly touched on her new book, “Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning.” Her publisher Little, Brown has described the work as a tell-all and a “warning” about the threat that Trump and his allies pose to America. “Oath and Honor” is expected to hit shelves on Nov. 14, ahead of what many suspect will be Cheney’s announcement on a presidential bid.