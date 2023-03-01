Former Rep. Liz Cheney will serve as a professor of practice from now through fall of 2023, the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia announced Wednesday.

Cheney, a Republican, previously served as the U.S. representative for Wyoming’s at-large congressional district from 2017 to 2023 and gained widespread recognition for serving as vice chair of the House Select Committee. In so doing, she lost support of her Republican base in Wyoming -- but won widespread respect from millions across the country for not letting her party affiliation interfere with what she saw as her duty to uphold democracy.

“Preserving our constitutional republic is the most important work of our time, and our nation’s young people will play a crucial role in this effort,” said Cheney in a statement from the Center for Politics. “I look forward to working with students and colleagues at the Center to advance the important work they and others at the University of Virginia are doing to improve the health of democracy here and around the world.”

Despite being a member of the Republican party, Cheney supported the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump due to his role in the 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. She served as the vice chair of the House’s Select Committee to investigate the insurrection.

As Cheney eventually lost her renomination campaign in Wyoming’s Republican primary to the Trump-endorsed candidate Harriet Hageman in 2022, UVa Center for Politics Director Larry J. Sabato said that Cheney’s actions showed her strong character.

“With democracy under fire in this country and elsewhere around the world, Liz Cheney serves as a model of political courage and leadership,” Sabato said in a statement. “Liz will send a compelling message to students about integrity. She’s a true profile in courage, and she was willing to pay the price for her principles -- and democracy itself.”

Cheney will participate in a variety of university and community events including giving lectures and contributing to the Center for Politics’ research, according to the Center. Though her appointment runs through 2023, there is the possibility for her to renew for one or more years.