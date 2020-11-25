Letters of gratitude pour into UVa's COVID unit

“You are a hero, doctors and nurses,” one multi-colored note written in crayon read.

Other cards came from families who had loved ones in the unit. They thanked the staff for their life-saving work and shared updates about those who were then recovering at home.

Families of COVID-19 patients also sent food, which Martin found mind-boggling.

“All we’re doing is talking with them by telephone, but they’re so appreciative,” she said.

Other community groups and businesses have provided food for the unit, along with notes of encouragement. Girl Scouts dropped off boxes and boxes of cookies. Auntie Anne’s, Victory Church, Farmington Country Church, Common House and others provided meals to keep the staff fed, Martin said.

During her shifts, she would get the calls from downstairs that a food delivery had arrived and then bring it up to the SPU staff.

“Boy, when food shows up, it’s just such a magnet for the nurses when they do get a minute to take a break, which is very rare,” she said. “They just appreciate it.”

The Table Church sent meals every Friday for three months, she said. Another church sent homemade cookies in the shape of a doctor’s body with a stethoscope.

“It’s just been so much support,” Martin said. “... The community, they’ve been there. When these little notes come in, it’s just amazing. It does so much, and we appreciate people being there and thinking of us.”

