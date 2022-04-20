Jefferson Trust awards $98,000 in flash funding grants at UVa

The Jefferson Trust has awarded just over $98,000 in 16 flash-funding grants at the University of Virginia this year, officials said.

Eight of the awards went to students or student groups focused on improving the UVa experience. Those included an art contest in the chemistry building; mapping the health system; and several film projects.

Another group of grants involved partnerships with community groups, including the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe, local emergency services and hikers on North Grounds.

The Jefferson Trust was founded by the University of Virginia Alumni Association in 2005 to provide grant funding to initiatives that enhance UVa and the student experience.

The trust has two grant cycles, the annual cycle and the flash funding cycle. The annual cycle is intended for requests with budgets ranging from $10,000 to over $300,000 and has a two-step submission process.

Different than the Jefferson Trust’s Annual Cycle grants, Flash Funding grants are capped at $10,000 per project and are awarded monthly beginning in January.

“The flash funding proposals received this spring were fascinating. It’s impressive to see so many students and faculty at UVa focused on making an already great institution even better,” Amy Bonner, director of grants for the trust, said in a statement.

- From staff reports