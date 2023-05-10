Spring graduation season came to the Fluvanna Women’s Correctional Center on Wednesday afternoon, with a ceremony honoring 27 graduates of the University of Virginia’s Resilience Education program.

Since 2013, the program has trained MBA candidates at the Darden School of Business at UVa, Columbia Business School and the Wharton School to educate incarcerated individuals with courses on entrepreneurship, financial capability and business foundations.

“It was thrilling to see the graduates — not just with our programs with Darden, but there were PVCC and career and technical education students as well as people getting their GED,” said Tierney Fairchild, co-founder and executive director of the Resilience Education program. “To me, it’s always thrilling to go to the graduations at the facilities because they also have family members there. It’s a way to recognize their achievements and to continue to motivate them to continue their education and have hope for their future.”

It was the first in-person graduation for incarcerated learners since before the pandemic. The students’ loved ones, the program manager of UVa’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies, PVCC Higher Education in Prison Program staff and the Fluvanna Women’s Correctional Center warden were all in attendance, as well as a group of 48 MBA candidates who taught in the program over the last academic year.

Darden alumna and former Fluvanna Women’s Correctional Center student-teacher Jackie Temkin, who attended a similar graduation for the first time about five years ago, told The Daily Progress that the opportunity to teach entrepreneurship in the Resilience Education program was one of the reasons she decided to pursue her MBA at UVa. Temkin, who worked with a “teaching team” of about 10 students, says Darden professors trained them in the Socratic teaching method, in which the instructor encourages dialogue and critical thinking by asking questions.

“It’s not just what we teach, it’s how we teach,” Fairchild said. “And how we teach is through the same Socratic case study method that’s used as Darden, So it’s really a dynamic classroom filled with questions and debates and really helps build our students’ confidence that they’re solving problems or reading a case narrative about somebody’s business problem.”

During the math portions of the entrepreneurship track, Temkin said she was surprised to learn that many women have been told that they don’t need math because they are women.

“People don’t necessarily share their backgrounds and they’re not asked to, but it comes out in conversation that there are all sorts of horrible situations including a lot of domestic violence, women end up in bad scenarios and are pressured to do things,” said Temkin, who taught as a student-teacher in the program from 2017-2018. “Education is a big problem and a lot of folks don’t get a lot of these basic skills early on, so I think the program does a good job of bolstering those skills.”

With a “broader range of socioeconomic backgrounds than some would expect,” Temkin said the program is helping address the “huge problem” of indiscriminate incarceration that affects the social fabric across the country.

As part of the program, the students take entrepreneurship for a full year while taking personal finance and business fundamentals for one semester each. All learners must apply for the Resilience Education program with a “lengthy application” and must have a GED or high school diploma and a good behavior status at the correctional facility.

After graduating in 2018, Temkin went on to found the Afton Design Co. located on West Main Street in Downtown Charlottesville. Temkin says that, although she did not initially study at Darden to become a small business owner, her time teaching entrepreneurship at Fluvanna made her realize she could do it.

“The experience has been game-changing for me as a small business owner,” Temkin told The Daily Progress. “Both, from the skill of hearing all the different perspectives, but also thinking about how I make business decisions and my effect on society. One of the things I’m really big about is good hiring practices and making sure … that you don’t create unnecessary barriers to hiring folks.”

The Resilience Education network reaches far beyond graduation, according to Fairchild. Last year, the program launched the first signature program of its Resilient Professional Community, a network of former Darden student-teachers and community members who provide professional support to Resilience Education alumni. Temkin is one of those mentors, volunteering as a substitute teacher for the program. As both a student and a substitute, she said she is “amazed by the commitment” of the women in Fluvanna, who she watched move to a new living space with their “learning pod” to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during an outbreak last fall.

In addition to Fluvanna Women’s Correctional Center, Resilience Education also teaches courses at Buckingham Correctional Center and Dillwyn Correctional Center during the spring and fall academic semesters. Incarcerated learners in the UVa Resilience Education program and PVCC Higher Education in Prison Program at Dillwyn Correctional Center will graduate on May 17 while students at Buckingham Correctional Center will graduate this November.