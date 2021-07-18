Hunch leads to UVa clinical trial for possible COVID treatment

Petri said Young came in every day during the pandemic to collect the left-over blood. Donlan, who recently received her doctorate from UVa based on the research, tested the samples for the many interleukins created in the immune system.

The hunch that IL-13 could be a culprit was correct.

“You can measure like 48 different interleukins, and we found that, sure enough, IL-13 was the one associated with patients going onto ventilators,” Petri said. “If you were admitted, and you were in the top half of people with IL-13 levels in your blood, you were more than twice as likely to end up on a ventilator.”

That led to another hunch. If IL-13 blocking agents worked for asthma, they might work for COVID. In a database of millions of patients hospitalized for COVID-19, the researchers found that high levels of IL-13 were associated with worsened outcomes regardless of patient gender, age or health problems.

They also found patients with severe asthma taking dupilumab did not die from COVID.

“The data showed that, if you were on dupilumab and by chance got COVID 19, you had a 100% survival rate,” he said. “We had 80 people with asthma on dupilumab and 100% survived. We had hundreds who had asthma but weren’t on the drug and 95% survived, meaning 5% died.”