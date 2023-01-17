Grieving students return to UVa Grounds after 'much-needed' break

The start of the spring semester at the University of Virginia is typically a time for students to return to Grounds, return to their studies and return to old friends, with the slate of the last semester wiped clear. But many of the students who are starting classes Wednesday are struggling to make a new start after the shooting that took the lives of three fellow students in November.

“My break was much-needed … after all the things that took place last semester,” Tyler, a third-year student who preferred to use only his first name, told The Daily Progress. “I just needed space to get away from everything.”

The Nov. 13 shooting that left student athletes Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry dead and two others injured still looms over Grounds. And while the incident was more than two months ago, it could still be producing a range of responses among the student body, according to Dr. Arash Javanbakht, a psychiatrist specializing in trauma at Wayne State University.

Students could be struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety as well as drug and alcohol abuse, Javanbakht told The Daily Progress.

“Trauma changes their worldview, it changes their view of how safe and protected we can be,” Javanbakht said.

When something traumatic happens in a place people believe is safe — such as a university — it can be fundamentally destabilizing, he said. Coming back to campus could be akin to the anniversary of a traumatic event for some people, and it could stir up memories and anxieties all over again, Javanbakht said.

Tyler said he appreciated the most recent recess and “the additional time to get out of the space and go somewhere comfortable with family,” not only as a respite from the end-of-semester workload but also the stress left in the wake of the November tragedy.

Second-year student Nate Welz told The Daily Progress the most recent holiday at home was easier than the one over the Thanksgiving recess.

“I got a lot of questions about the shooting over Thanksgiving break, which was a lot harder to deal with,” Welz said. “I had professors who had some of the students, and that made it really hard to think and talk about. I didn’t get too many questions from friends and family over winter break.”

Although the break offered time for students to reset before the semester ahead, Tyler said jumping back into classes Wednesday still feels abrupt. He said he would have preferred classes to begin at the start of the week in order to establish a realistic routine but added that he is committed to doing his best in this first half-week back on Grounds.

Tyler, like many students, said the shooting in November complicated the finals season at the end of the fall semester.

That said, it’s been a while since students have had an uncomplicated finals season.

“This finals season was definitely a little different,” Tyler said. “Finals season has been different every year. First, we had COVID. In my second year, we were kind of back to normal but still not yet. And again now, the shooting.”

The university and individual professors have offered some assistance to students who may be struggling.

Before the winter break, UVa Provost Ian Baucom introduced three new course credit options for students to apply to the classes they took during the fall semester. This month, students will decide to keep a letter grade or opt for credit, general credit or no credit — options that will not affect their GPAs.

“A couple of classes made adjustments,” Welz said. “I had one class where the [final] paper was cut down from 10 pages to five, which is a really big difference. I had another class with a presentation that was also cut short. Another class with a presentation that was scheduled to have a presentation a week before finals were slightly altered and gave an extension.”

Welz said he appreciated the support.

“It was just empathetic professors that knew that we had a lot on our plate and, because of the emotional weight of what happened, but also they knew that a lot of work in classes got pushed later so they adjusted their finals to make that a little easier,” Welz said.

But extended deadlines and new credit options only go so far, Tyler said. Students have to find other ways to look after their physical and mental health.

Javanbakht at Wayne State University agreed.

Javanbakht said it is essential that students have access to mental health support through counselors and social workers.

“There's no need to pressure them to discuss their negative feelings that are the memories they have. But if someone wants to talk, it would be good to have the opportunity,” Javanbakht said, though he stressed it was important not to “glorify” the shooting.

Counseling and psychological services are offered at UVa, both through in-person and virtual sessions.

Heading into the spring semester, Welz said he is excited to start applying to UVa’s several colleges so he can declare his major at the end of the school year. With his eyes set on healing and the community, Tyler said he is looking forward to spending some quality time with his friends in the graduating class of 2023.