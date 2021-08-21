Future Medical Professionals for Life group forms at UVa, meets resistance

In the well-established tradition of UVa student groups, the Future Medical Professionals for Life set up tables on Grounds in hopes of changing minds.

“With COVID restrictions, we couldn’t be out too much. In April, when restrictions were eased, we did some tabling. We had some interesting conversations. We had some good conversations and some terrible conversations. We had one person come by who said abortion was just health care and we invited them over to have a conversation about it, but they just took off, flipping us off and calling us names,” Oxley said.

“What we wanted to do was have a conversation. We wanted to find out what other people thought, explain what we think and have a discussion,” he said. “We had people who talked with us and changed their opinions on abortions after 20 weeks because they learned about when viability starts and that there’s no reason to kill a child that can be independent outside of the womb.”

The effort won the health students the New Students for Life Group of the Year from the Students for Life of America.