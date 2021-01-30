From Karens to toilet paper hoarders, 2020 lives on in UVa graduates' card game

It was a year so weird, so wild, so wacked out that it often felt like a twisted version of chess, with every move the wrong one and every piece out to pawn off the king and queen.

Thanks to Ashburn siblings Lindsey, Melissa and Kevin Hart, two of whom are University of Virginia graduates, the fun of "now what?!," which defined 2020, can be relived again and again through their card game, The 2020 Game.

“Games have been a major part of our family ever since we were young,” Lindsey said. “We were always coming up with our own games or our own twist to existing games. We once created our own version of Clue where the murderer was Oprah on the trampoline with a muffin pan.”

Similar at its heart to Cards Against Humanity, the game involves cards with fill-in-the-blank questions that are filled in with answer cards. The deck includes enough weirdness and literal game changers to make it the perfect way to remember what you wish you’d forget.