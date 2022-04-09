Free speech concerns at UVa in spotlight ahead of Pence's lecture

Sparked by next week’s visit from former vice president Mike Pence, the University of Virginia is once again debating who gets to speak on Grounds and the limits of free speech.

Almost immediately after Pence’s lecture was announced, a student wrote in the Cavalier Daily that the invitation should be rescinded. The paper’s editorial board followed up with a similar call, saying that Pence’s “hateful rhetoric” should not be given a platform at UVa. Other students, faculty and administrators have weighed in on the visit via submissions to the paper’s opinion page.

“The First Amendment protects not just those whose views the editors deem harmless,” a group of faculty wrote in the Cavalier Daily this week in response to the editorial. “Those of us who support free speech do so, in part, because, in a democratic society, none of us can see the whole truth and all of us benefit from being exposed to perspectives that may comprehend some aspect of the truth better than we do.”

Student groups also are planning events Tuesday to counter Pence’s lecture, which is titled “How to Save America from the Woke Left.” UVa administrators have said Pence should be able to speak.

The debates on Grounds, particularly the editorial, have attracted national attention with critics saying they are another example of the erosion of free speech on college campuses.

The state of free speech at colleges and universities is not a new debate, but public attention on the issue has been heightened in recent months as some students, professors, and outside critics — often on the right — bemoan what they feel are intolerant campuses.

A UVa student added her voice to the national debate last month with a column in the New York Times. In the piece, fourth-year Emma Camp said she was afraid to fully speak her mind while at UVa.

“Students of all political persuasions hold back — in class discussions, in friendly conversations, on social media — from saying what we really think,” she wrote.

Last school year, a Lawn resident’s controversial sign on their door led to calls for the university to remove the poster, which included a four-letter profanity. The university ultimately said the sign was protected political speech.

“It is not a principled approach to free speech to say, ‘I believe in free speech, as long as it doesn’t offend me,’” UVa President Jim Ryan said at a panel discussion Wednesday, according to UVa Today.

Ryan and Provost Ian Baucom have recently written several pieces for news organizations addressing concerns with free speech and cancel culture at universities and showing how they helping students “to follow truth wherever it may lead,” as Thomas Jefferson envisioned.

Baucom said in an interview this week that disagreement is fundamental to free speech and universities are there to provide a space where students and others can express that disagreement.

“Civil disagreement can still be quite pointed, because if principles are strong, across the political perspective, you feel powerfully about them,” he said. “So there needs to be that space to make that kind of a strong principle statement, but then to listen to it.”

Last June, UVa’s Board of Visitors adopted a statement of free speech principles to outline the university’s commitment to free expression and free inquiry, affirming that “all views, beliefs and perspectives” deserve to be spoken and heard without interference.

Baucom said universities also can help students learn the practice of persuasive speech along with a willingness to be persuaded. As part of that goal, the university overhauled the general education curriculum for the College of Arts and Sciences, which was piloted in 2016 and adopted in 2019.

Baucom said the new curriculum touches about 75% of students and includes a series of courses aimed at helping students think through complicated questions.

“One of the purposes of liberal arts education is education for citizenship,” Baucom said.

Pence will speak at 7 p.m. April 12 in Old Cabell Hall. There are no tickets remaining for the free event, said Nick Cabrera, who is part of the student group that invited Pence to Grounds.

Pence has spoken at several universities recently as part of a lecture series through the national Young America’s Foundation. The UVa chapter of Young Americans for Freedom is hosting the event.

After giving his talk, he’ll take questions from the audience.

“We encourage everyone to come out and ask questions, even if they might disagree with Pence or some of the things that Pence stands for,” Cabrera said. “We really want this lecture to serve as a discussion and really a stepping point for the university in increasing intellectual diversity and open and free meaningful dialogue.”

Cabrera said YAF wanted to invite Pence because the university has had several speakers recently who were considered liberal.

“We really wanted a different perspective,” he said. “We wanted to give the student body someone else to listen to. This event is supposed to serve as a means of fostering open and meaningful dialogue. That’s what Jefferson wanted at his university.”

Ryan and Baucom wrote in the Cavalier Daily that Pence’s visit is an opportunity to listen and better understand a particular perspective on the nation’s future.

“It is also an opportunity to make a case against that vision,” they wrote. “In a community as diverse and thoughtful as ours, sometimes the most important work of education happens not in the classroom, but in the vigorous, messy and sometimes heated discussions that take place between empathetic speakers and generous listeners tackling important questions.”

Larry Sabato, director of UVa’s Center for Politics, was one of 17 faculty members who signed the letter in the Cavalier Daily expressing concern about the editorial.

“Our response to the Pence visit is indicative of our concern for free expression on Grounds,” Sabato said. “Many of us weren’t going to sit back and let Pence be banned or shunned because most faculty and students disagree with his views. It isn’t a required convocation, and nothing is stopping students on the other side from inviting speakers with opposing opinions.”

In addition to inviting other political figures, Sabato added that he would be in favor of peaceful respectful demonstrations and pamphleteering while the former vice president is here as long as it doesn’t negate or drown out Pence’s own speech.

Sabato said he’s personally invited and hosted more than 100 political figures here, including three presidents.

“Mainly they spoke to my classes,” he said. “Some people were pleased in each instance, others were unhappy, but everyone heard them out. That’s the way it’s supposed to be. With luck, it will be the same for Pence.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.