Free School Supplies for a smaller footprint at UVa

“My motto was when the students work out, I go shopping,” said Sonny Beale, superintendent at UVa Recycling.

All year long, UVa Recycling opens its facilities in the Leakes Building to the University and Charlottesville communities for the reusable office supply exchange, or ROSE.

Several shelves are stocked high from edge to edge with new and gently used supplies like binders, folders, writing utensils, all kinds of paper, notebooks, bulletin boards, printer supplies report folders, sheet protectors, computer bags, Fed Ex shipping envelopes, report tri-folds, PPE, used textbooks and more. The program also offers office decor including picture frames, computer speakers, HDMI cords, mugs and vases.

All are welcome to come browse and shop for the free materials, Beale just asks for three things:

Sanitize when you enter the building (a spritz will be waiting for you at the door). Check in at Beale’s office or with another UVa Recycling employee. After shopping, take your items to an employee to weigh out your goods. The weight helps the recycling center to determine the University’s waste diversion rates, with the goal of decreasing landfill waste to 2000 tons per year by 2030.

“I’ve seen thousands of pounds of material go through this room at once,” Beale said. “We receive a lot and it’s nice to see it go right back out the door.”

Students in the UVa Sustainability organization helped orgainize the materials, set up shop, and spread the word about the exchange on social media.

When a Facebook post on the UVa Sustainability page reached more feeds than usual, Beale noticed homeschool students and teachers taking full advantage of the program for the first time since it started.

Most materials are surplus from academic buildings on grounds as faculty come and go throughout the year.

“We try to intercept everything before it gets to landfills,” Beale said. “We should’ve been looking at reducing way before it got this bad, so recycling is the way now.”

President James Ryan established a sustainability goal to decrease the University’s landfill waste from 8200 tons to 2000 tons in his 2030.

Upstairs in the same building, UVa Recycling staff sells extra furniture from academic buildings on Grounds at a discounted price.

The Leakes building is open for all to shop at the ROSE Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm.