Five family members' names added to UVa Memorial to Enslaved Laborers

Thirmston Hern’s name was easy to find. Because the family descended from slaves at Monticello, and because of Jefferson’s compulsive note-taking, the other names of Hern family members who labored at UVa were far less difficult to discern than most.

When Anderson discovered only Thirmston’s name was on the memorial, she set about to rectify the omission. It took more than a year.

“When I looked up the information at UVa on slavery, they only had two PDFs but when I looked at the PDFs, my family’s names were all over the documents,” Anderson said. “I’m not sure why they weren’t included to begin with, but I wanted to make sure they were on there.”

The process took about 18 months. Anderson said she believes it was because of a lack of a defined process at the time for putting names on the monument rather than any type of stalling or reluctance on the part of UVa staff.

Anderson got the final OK from UVa in December, along with an apology for the length of time it took.