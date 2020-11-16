Fauci to speak at UVa Medical Center Hour virtual event open to all

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the featured speaker for this week’s edition of the University of Virginia’s Medical Center Hour.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will speak on "COVID-19: Public Health and Scientific Challenges” from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

The lecture also will address the latest developments in COVID-19 epidemiology, natural history, virology, pathogenesis, transmission and prevention of transmission, among other things, per the release.

Held by UVa's School of Medicine, the weekly forums on medicine and society regularly feature speakers of note.

The Medical Center Hour event is free and can be accessed via us02web.zoom.us/j/86828545236. The passcode is 439854 and advanced registration is required.

— Staff reports