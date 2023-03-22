The recent revelation that Republican politicians helped stall the release of the Americans taken hostage in Iran in 1979 in order to secure the presidency for Ronald Reagan has raised questions over whether the incumbent Jimmy Carter could have won had his rescue plans not be undermined by the GOP.

The short answer is no, according to Larry Sabato, director at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics.

“Carter lost by 10 points,” Sabato told The Daily Progress. “If the hostages had been released – and Carter thought the announcement was going to be made on the Sunday before the Tuesday election – it would have helped him, but he would not have won a second term. The economy was in terrible shape, high inflation, high interest rates, we had an oil crisis and people were having a hard time getting gasoline. There were so many problems.”

The Iran hostage crisis began in 1979 under the Carter administration when militants in Iran kidnapped 66 American citizens and diplomats from the U.S. Embassy and held 52 of them hostage until Jan. 20, 1981 – minutes after Reagan’s inauguration – after 444 days in captivity.

Carter negotiated with leaders from the Middle East for the release of the hostages during the last two years of his administration, and even executed a rescue mission to save the hostages in May 1980. That mission failed when helicopters collided and crashed in the desert, resulting in the deaths of eight U.S. servicemen and injuring five others.

“Carter has long said, ‘I worked hard to get the hostages out alive and I succeeded, but it took too long,’” Robert Strong, a professor of politics at Washington and Lee University, told The Daily Progress.

Strong interviewed Carter several times throughout his career in academia.

“If you asked him what mistakes he made in office,” Strong said, “he’ll say he wishes he sent another helicopter on the rescue mission. It was a significant failure.”

To that point, when Carter visited UVa in 1986 to speak with one of Sabato’s classes, he told a lecture hall of about 500 undergraduate students that the biggest regret of his presidency was deciding not to send more helicopters to Iran.

Politicos and the public had long speculated that Reagan or other Republican operatives had prevented the hostages in Iran from being released either to prevent Carter from winning reelection or having the victory assigned to Reagan instead.

For decades, it has been the subject of debate.

Until a New York Times story on published on March 18 detailed how members of the GOP took a secret trip to the Middle East in 1980 to convince Iranian leaders not to release the hostages until Reagan’s inauguration.

Ben Barnes, the 85-year-old source of this new information and the former lieutenant governor of Texas, told the Times he felt compelled to come clean after learning that the 98-year-old Carter was in hospice care last month.

Barnes told the Times that he accompanied former Texas Gov. John Connally – who was seriously wounded during the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas in 1963 – to the Middle East, saying he was sure Connally made the trip to “get a message to Iran.” Barnes said that Connally asked Arab leaders to tell Iranian leaders not to release the hostage until Election Day in 1980 because Reagan would “offer them a better deal.”

“History needs to know that this happened,” Barnes told the Times. “I think it’s so significant and I guess knowing that the end is near for President Carter put it on my mind more and more and more. I just feel like we’ve got to get it down some way.”

Barnes told the Times he kept the details of the trip secret for the past four decades because he did not “want to look like Benedict Arnold to the Democratic Party.”

The day of Reagan’s inauguration, the U.S. government did end up offering Iran a “better deal,” unfreezing nearly $8 billion in Iranian assets and prompting the release of the hostages.

“If that were to happen today, it would have been considered extremely inappropriate at the very least because there were real human consequences,” Sabato said. “The hostages were suffering terribly. They were treated terribly, so every day matters when you’re living under that kind of regime.”

Sabato said that the Iran hostage crisis and its failed rescue mission were damaging to Carter’s reelection campaign, but ultimately added to a list of odds stacked against him.

“If the economy is in bad shape, it’s hard to get elected a second time,” Strong said. “There are only three elected presidents who ran for a second time and lost: Carter, H.W. Bush and Trump. All three of them were running at a time when there was a recession or, in Carter’s case stagflation, high inflation, high interest rates or an overall bad economy.”

Sabato said he believes a successful rescue of the hostages in Iran would have improved Carter’s performance during the 1980 election, but he still believes he would have lost by “six or seven” points against Reagan.

While many Americans and political experts have already deduced that members of the Republican Party or Reagan’s administration were responsible for halting the release of the hostages, Sabato said there is power in the facts that add truth to Carter’s extensive presidential and post-presidential legacy.

“There are probably a lot of things that we have misconstrued in history,” Sabato said. “I’m not a historian, but historians will tell you that you have to keep pushing to get the full truth, and the full truth will never be known, but we have to know as much as we can based on the information that’s available to us and information changes over time.”