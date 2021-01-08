COVID-caused staff changes leading UVa hospital to turn away some patients

As the number of COVID-19 cases increases across the commonwealth and the region, the University of Virginia Medical Center has had to divert some patients to other hospitals while moving staff to treat pandemic patients.

Hospital officials said Friday that while there may be physical space for additional patients, staff members may be needed in COVID wards, forcing officials to temporarily not accept transfers or new admissions.

How many patients may be accepted can vary from day to day and even hour to hour depending on staffing levels and the number of patients in the hospital.

“Staffing is critical to being able to treat patients, and as COVID patients increase in the hospital, we need to move our staff around,” said Dr. Reid Adams, interim chief medical officer for the hospital. “If we don’t have a bed or we don’t have the staff available to take care of others, we may have to hold off on being able to admit them.”

Reid and Dr. Costi Sifri, director of hospital epidemiology, discussed the UVa Medical Center's response to the pandemic, as well as plans for vaccine distribution, during an online press conference Friday.

Reid said staffing is always an issue.