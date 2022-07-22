COVID-19 and Monkeypox updates from UVA Health

UVA Health officials began discussing the reality of tackling two epidemics as students return to school during the weekly COVID-19 Briefing on Friday morning.

There are now 64 cases of monkeypox across the state - a number that has been steadily rising on a weekly basis - and one case in the Blue Ridge Health District according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

“It’s clear that at this point we’re diagnosing only a fraction number of cases that are out there,” said Dr. Costi Sifri, director of hospital epidemiology at UVA Health.

There are a couple of reasons for that:

Some individuals are not recognizing that they may have monkeypox or may not be seeking medical attention. The infection is presenting itself differently than the general public originally expected. For example, monkeypox does not always occur as a rash all over the body and can be fixed in just one area. Healthcare providers are still receiving training on recognizing, diagnosing, and treating monkeypox.

Testing has been available to a limited number of health department networks that can provide tests for public health reasons and use, although these tests are not easily accessible for clinicians outside of this network.

This lack of availability creates a challenge as the VDH forwards web users to contact their health providers for testing needs.

“Expansion of testing has occurred in the last few weeks through commercial laboratories and more are coming on board,” Sifri said. “The amount of testing capacity in the United States is going to increase hopefully 5 or 6-fold.”

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved two vaccines that are available for preventing monkeypox:

JYNNEOS: According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there is a limited supply of this option in the United States. There is onlyThis two-dose option ensures full vaccination two weeks after the second shot. ACAM2000: People currently in their 50s or 60s may have already received this as the smallpox vaccine. The CDC reports a sufficient supply of this vaccination, but it should not be used on people with some health conditions, including a weakened immune system, skin conditions like atopic dermatitis/eczema, or pregnancy. People are considered fully vaccinated four weeks after receiving this shot.

“We’re waiting right now to hear about what the plans will be in terms of distribution and then how to provide that,” Sifri said. “I think it’s safe to say we’re not going to see some of the similar vaccine distribution channels as we saw with COVID. It is almost assuredly not going to be available at a local retail pharmacy.”

Monkeypox has most commonly been identified by sores on a person’s face, mouth, chest, hands, feet or genitals, but can also be identified by muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, fever, chills and exhaustion.

Individuals can contract the infection through sustained close contact with someone with smallpox. This may occur most commonly between partners of any sex as well as households. It can also be contracted by sharing clothing or blankets with someone who has smallpox.

“This is not the same as COVID,” Sifri said.

As a respiratory virus, COVID-19 is more easily transmitted through the air rather than prolonged close contact with an infected individual.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the University is currently replacing ventilation systems in all academic and housing buildings.

Dr. Sifri anticipates schools nationwide will push for vulnerable and immune compromised students to wear masks in the classroom at all times.

“We may see different approaches across the state and I think we should expect that.”

Immunity after COVID-19 vaccination or infection does not last as long as the original six months of protection for previous variants like the BA1 and BA2 versions of the Omnicron variant.

“Our rule of thumb is that if you’re several months out from vaccination or infection, particularly if the dominant variants that are circulating in your locality have changed compared to the one that you may have had, then you’re starting to become susceptible again,” Sifri said.