Recently-confirmed University of Virginia Board of Visitors member Bert Ellis seemed determined to address the “elephant in the room” at the board’s last meeting of the academic year on Friday, March 3.

On Feb. 23, the Washington Post revealed text messages that show Ellis, who was appointed to the board by Gov. Youngkin last year, referring to UVa Student Council members and Cavalier Daily student staffers as “numnuts” while promising that a “battle royale for the soul of UVa” was on the horizon while in a group chat with fellow new members Stephen P. Long and Amanda Pillion.

“Once again, to all my colleagues, I offer my apology,” Ellis said. “Those were private and confidential messages but were still out of place. I am emotional and I have the occasion to do things that I would never expect to be on the front page of the Washington Post.

The texts, dated July 22, predated Ellis’ first meeting of the board as a new voting member. The board and its four new members, who were also appointed by Gov. Youngkin earlier last year, convened for their first meeting on Aug. 21-23, 2022.

The meeting provided an overview on the status of UVa academics, sports, finances and health system in addition to presentations that described board member responsibilities. The Freedom of Information Act presentation determined that board members may have to turn over any electronic mentions of UVa, the board or any subsidiary of the university if anyone from the public requests them.

“I have learned my lesson about [the Freedom of Information Act], but I can’t put the genie back in the bottle, so all I can say is I’m sorry,” Ellis said.

Ellis declined a request for further comment from The Daily Progress.

While they were both in attendance at the Friday meeting, Long and Pillion did not publicly respond to Ellis’ apology. Both declined a request for comment from The Daily Progress.

The university said Ellis’ text messages do not represent UVa’s “core values.”

“These text messages demonstrate a disappointing disregard for the hard work of UVA faculty and staff, as well as the University’s core values of civil discourse and honor,” the university said in a statement to The Daily Progress last month. “It is important to note that the messages were sent before these members attended their first Board meeting and that they have since had many opportunities to witness firsthand the many ways this institution, and its employees, contribute to the Commonwealth of Virginia, our nation, and our world.”

Richmond-based author Jeff Thomas requested the texts via the Freedom of Information Act last August, but he did not receive them until he sued the university after it withheld the texts for months. Earlier this month, a Richmond judge ordered the university to turn over the messages, according to the Post.

Also earlier this month, state Sen. Creigh Deeds, a Democrat who represents UVa in the upper chamber of the General Assembly, introduced a resolution that would have removed Ellis’ name from the list of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s nominations to UVa’s Board of Visitors. The amendment would have required the General Assembly to vote on Ellis’ appointment separate from the other appointments.

Deeds did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress on Thursday.

“It came down to just one thing basically, it was the incident of going on the Grounds with a razor blade,” Deeds told The Daily Progress on Feb. 8, after his resolution failed.

Since last July, the Cavalier Daily, Student Council, Faculty Senate, United Campus Workers of Virginia union and University Democrats at UVa have all stood in opposition to Ellis’ appointment to the board, citing the same 2020 “razor blade” incident.

Ellis, who resides primarily in Atlanta where he is the CEO and chairman of consulting and investment firm Ellis Capital, sparked a public outcry in 2020 after traveling to university Grounds with a razor blade in hand. According to his own account, he intended to use the blade to remove a sign that read “F—k UVA” that had been posted on the Lawn room door of a student.

On Friday, the board unanimously passed a resolution to adopt the Virginia Council of Presidents’ statement on free speech, which promotes “diversity of research and intellectual perspectives” while serving as a pledge to promote inclusivity, academic freedom, free expression and an environment that promotes civil discourse.

Ellis seemed to be in favor of the statement, nodding and agreeing as President Ryan read and discussed the statement, which he introduced.

Ellis earned his bachelor’s in economics at UVa in 1975 and later earned a master’s from the Darden Graduate School of Business Administration at the university in 1979.

Today, he is the president and co-founder of the Jefferson Council, a conservative alumni organization “dedicated to preserving the legacy of Thomas Jefferson, the Lawn, the Honor Code, and the intellectual diversity one would expect from Mr. Jefferson’s university,” according to the organization’s website. He is also a wealthy businessman, the head of Ellis Capital in Atlanta, the owner of Los Angeles television station KDOC-TV and the part-owner of the White Spot burger restaurant on the Corner in Charlottesville.

While Ellis apologized to his peers on the board, he has not publicly apologized to the students he insulted.

“His… insulting text messages [are] a confirmation that Ellis has no respect for the students, faculty, and staff of the University he claims to care deeply about,” the United Campus Workers union said in a statement to The Daily Progress last month. “We believe the Board is already a disproportionately unrepresentative body that is currently selected in a deeply undemocratic way. Ellis’s inclusion only serves to reinforce that truth.”

In Virginia, the Board of Visitors is the ruling body of public colleges and universities. These boards make decisions about tuition, property changes, academics and the health system that often impact the universities for years to come while maintaining the authority to hire and fire the president of the university.

At UVa, the board consists of 17 governor-appointed voting members who serve four-year terms, as well as nonvoting student and faculty representatives who serve one-year terms. Appointed board members are allowed to serve two consecutive terms if reappointed by the sitting governor.

Since Ellis began his term on June 30, 2022, he will serve with the university until the same date in 2026.

As the only person with the political power to appoint board members to public universities, the sitting governor of the commonwealth is the only person who can remove a sitting board member.