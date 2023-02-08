University of Virginia alumnus and businessman Bert Ellis has survived attempts to remove his name from the list of governor-appointed members of UVa’s Board of Visitors.

The state Senate voted on Tuesday to confirm Ellis to the university’s ruling body that decides its budget, academic policies, building projects and Honor Code.

“I’m incredibly disappointed in how the vote went,” said Ceci Cain, the president of the UVa Student Council, which had led a campaign to prevent Ellis’ appointment.

Democratic state Sen. Creigh Deeds, who represents the university and surrounding area in the General Assembly’s upper chamber, had introduced a resolution to remove Ellis’ name from the list of appointees. While it won support from the Democrat-controlled Elections and Privileges Committee, it failed to garner enough support on the Senate floor.

Ellis and his appointment to the board have been a subject of controversy among students, alumni, faculty and staff since Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin submitted his name on July 1 of last year. Youngkin named four successors to replace board members who were reaching the end of their four-year terms this year. Ellis, more than any other, garnered the most attention.

Ellis, who resides primarily in Atlanta where he is the CEO and chairman of consulting and investment firm Ellis Capital, sparked public outcry in 2020 after traveling to university Grounds with a razor blade in hand. According to his own account, he intended to use the blade to remove a sign that read “F--k UVA” that had been posted on the Lawn room door of student. The sign also read, “KKKcops, genocide, slavery, disability and Black and brown life are operating costs of the University.”

That student, who has previously asked not to be named in stories about the incident, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress.

According to Ellis’ own account of the event, which was posted on the Bacon’s Rebellion blog, he had planned to use the razor blade to remove the profanity from the student’s sign but instead knocked on the student’s door and asked her to defend her position.

“I was prepared to use a small razor blade to remove the [F--k UVa] part of this sign,” Ellis wrote, “and they said I could not do that as it would be considered malicious damage to the University and a violation of this student’s First Amendment Rights and they were prepared to restrain me from so doing.”

He said he continued speaking to the door once the student closed it in front of him.

“It came down to just one thing basically, it was the incident of going on the Grounds with a razor blade,” Deeds told The Daily Progress on Wednesday. “It’s all right to be offended by what people say, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have the right to say them. To me that speaks to one’s fitness to serve.”

Deeds’ resolution to remove Ellis’ name died in the Senate after two fellow Democrats broke rank.

Deeds said it came as a surprise.

“Back in the summer or fall we had some preliminary conversation and I didn’t know that there were problems,” Deeds said. “I thought we were going to be all together on this one.”

Sens. Chap Petersen of Fairfax and Lynwood Lewis of Accomack voted against the resolution in what was otherwise a party-line vote.

Peterson, who has a daughter at UVa, told The Daily Progress on Wednesday that the evidence against Ellis “was not sufficient to undo his nomination.”

The UVa chapter of the United Campus Workers union said in a statement on Wednesday that Ellis’ appointment to the Board of Visitors “highlights the fact that this body is an unrepresentative and undemocratic institution.”

“Workers and students should be the first to have a say in who governs their university, but instead, Board appointments are used to elevate corporate executives and advance political agendas that harm the mission of public higher education,” the group said.

The UVa chapter of the American Association of University Professors echoed those sentiments.

"We are disappointed," the group said in a statement delivered to The Daily Progress on Wednesday, which specifically highlighted "the implications for Mr. Ellis’ appointment for the welfare of students on Grounds."

Cain with the Student Council said she has no intention of working with Ellis in the future.

“I don’t plan on personally engaging with Bert Ellis,” she said. “He’s someone who makes me deeply uncomfortable and feel unsafe.”

The UVa Student Council Executive Board was the first university group to oppose Ellis’ appointment. The committee issued a statement on July 26 that said his actions in 2020 and his continued defense of them do not align with UVa’s inclusive ideals.

The statement stressed that Ellis created a student safety issue and abused his status as a prominent alumnus to “further attack students of color and other marginalized students who did not fit into Jefferson’s vision for UVa and do not fit into Ellis’ [vision].”

Last week, the Student Council Executive Board led a group of students, faculty, staff and about a dozen student organizations in an email campaign asking state senators not to confirm Ellis when the time came.

Cain, who is a Black woman, said she does not believe Ellis cares for the ”people who are a part of the university community who weren’t in his time here as a student.”

An archive investigation spearheaded by the student-run Cavalier Daily newspaper found that during Ellis’ time at the school he helped invite and host a known eugenicist to participate in a student-led debate in 1974 during Black Culture Week.

The investigation also found that Ellis, who served as chairman of the University Union, denied the UVa Gay Straight Union’s request to co-sponsor an event headlined by gay rights activist Frank Kameny in 1975.

Ellis told the Cavalier Daily at the time that the event was “not the type of activity the University Union should sponsor” because homosexuality was “not an issue viewed highly in the university. It would not help the University Union’s position and prestige.”

Times have changed since then, Cain said, and the Board of Visitors should reflect that.

“We believe in the progress that the university has made since the ‘70s, and we believe in a diverse and equitable university, education, hiring process and health care system,” Cain said.

The archived stories were widely shared online between students, alumni, faculty, staff and other members of the university community.

The Democratic Party of Virginia and the University Democrats at UVa issued a joint statement criticizing Ellis’ appointment.

The Faculty Senate joined the campaign against Ellis, adopting a resolution in October claiming Ellis’ behavior did not reflect “the mission statement of the University of Virginia.”

Their collective efforts, however, failed.

Deeds said that, even though he does not agree with Ellis' appointment or confirmation, he believes Ellis “truly loves the university” and said he can only hope that Ellis contributes to board decisions that benefit all UVa students.

Cain said she has taken away something different from the fight.

“I hope, at the very least, we were making people pay attention to the Board of Visitors and to who is making decisions at this university,” she said. “The fight never had anything to do with him as a person. This is about especially Black and queer students being able to claim the University of Virginia. This is about the values that students have at the University of Virginia.”

Cain said she hopes that opposition to Ellis’ appointment from the UVa community will show Youngkin and the governors who succeed him that students are paying attention to the Board of Visitors and the decisions it makes that affect students’ everyday lives.

Youngkin did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress. Ellis has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

The head of Ellis Capital, Ellis also is the owner of KDOC-TV, a broadcast television station in Los Angeles, a founding investor and board member of the WebMD platform and an owner of the White Spot restaurant on the Corner in Charlottesville. He is also the president of the Jefferson Council, a nonprofit alumni organization that “works to uphold the Jeffersonian legacy, the honor code, and free speech and expression at the University of Virginia,” according to its website. He is an alumnus of the Darden Graduate School of Business Administration and the College of Arts and Sciences.

After this weeks’ vote, Ellis will serve a four-year term on the Board of Visitors, which began in the summer of 2022 and expires June 30, 2026.