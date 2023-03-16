A construction worker died after falling from a bridge at the Contemplative Commons project site at the University of Virginia on Tuesday, a university spokesman told The Daily Progress in a statement.

The worker fell Tuesday, March 14, from the west connector bridge that leads to the Ridley Building, which houses the School of Education and Human Development, and was transported to UVa Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

“The entire Hourigan team extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends who lost a loved one, as well as all workers who were impacted by this unfortunate incident,” said Bryan Jones, President of Hourigan Construction at Hourigan. “The Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Administration began its investigation on Wednesday. We are fully cooperating with the investigators and actively communicating with the University.”

The Hourigan group, hired by the university, began laying the groundwork for the east tower of the new Commons in November 2022.

UVa spokesman Brian Coy told The Daily Progress that the Contemplative Commons construction manager, Hourigan, is conducting a “thorough investigation” into the incident alongside the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

“Keeping University employees and contractors safe on the job is a core value here at UVa and we are working with all of our construction partners to review this incident and apply what we learn to improve workplace safety going forward,” Coy said in a statement to The Daily Progress.

The university broke ground on the Contemplative Commons in October 2021, two years after announcing the initial design for the new building. Located at the Dell pond on Emmett Street, the commons will be a hybrid space for learning and relaxation that is woven into the environment where it is located.

UVa is currently constructing a series of bridges that will connect high-traffic areas of university grounds with pedestrian bridges.

The university began installing another pedestrian bridge that will connect the Contemplative Commons with Newcomb Hall on central Grounds. The central Grounds connector is expected to be complete by the summer of 2024, according to University project manager Sarita Herman.

The 57,000-square-foot Commons is scheduled to open this fall and will add to the Contemplative Sciences Center, Coy said.