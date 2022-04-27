Columbia University dean picked to lead UVa education school

Stephanie J. Rowley, an alumna of the University of Virginia, will be the next dean of the School of Education and Human Development, the university announced Wednesday.

Rowley is currently the provost, vice president for academic affairs and dean at Columbia University’s Teachers College — a position she’s held since 2019. At UVa, she’ll take over for retiring dean Robert Pianta, who has been led the school since 2007.

“Stephanie has a proven track record of improving research infrastructure, supporting faculty and students, partnering with the community, and focusing on diversity and equity – all crucial elements of the School of Education and Human Development’s dynamic future,” UVa Provost Ian Baucom said in a news release.

“I could not be more excited,” Rowley said in the news release. “The school has an incredibly talented group of students, staff and faculty who emphasize research and practice in equal measure to address our nation’s educational, and mental and physical health challenges.”

Tom Bailey, president of the Columbia teachers college, praised Rowley in a statement.

“Teachers College has benefited enormously from Stephanie’s leadership these past three years and we are a stronger institution from her tenure,” Bailey said.

As an administrator, Rowley has led pay equity reviews for staff, implemented training for search committees to reduce bias and worked to hire more faculty of color.

“As a result, nearly two-thirds of the faculty hired at Teachers College this year is people of color,” UVa officials wrote in the announcement.

As a researcher, Rowley has explored how parents’ attitudes toward race and gender along with their social experiences influence their children’s motivation in school, according to the release. She’s recently studied what Black parents think about STEM and how those beliefs affect middle school students.

UVa professor Nancy Deutsch served as co-chair of the search for Rowley. She said Rowley “consistently impressed the committee with her breadth of experience and authentic leadership style.”

“We could not have found a better leader to take us the next stage of our journey,” Deutsch said