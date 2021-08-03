Chinese diplomat and first UVa international graduate to be honored

The markers were submitted by students through the AAPI Heritage Month Historical Marker Contest. The contest was launched in May to celebrate the history and achievement of Asian American and Pacific Islander Virginians.

“Arthur Matsu and W.W. Yen and so many changemakers like them are integral to the Virginia story and yet their stories have often gone untold,” Northam said during a virtual celebration of the markers Tuesday.

The historical marker contest provided the opportunity for students to tell “a fuller and more complete version of our shared history,” state Secretary of Education Atif Qarni said during the celebration.

Yan still has a presence at UVa. In 2017, the former Lewis House was renamed in his honor, and in 2016, an endowed fund was established in his honor to support Chinese students, faculty and visiting scholars or those researching, teaching or learning Chinese history, society and culture.

Yan came to the United States in 1895 and spent two years in a college preparatory school in Alexandria before enrolling in UVa in 1897. He graduated in 1900 with a major in moral philosophy.

He returned to China, where he taught English for a few years and then studied for his imperial exams during the last few years of the Qing Dynasty.