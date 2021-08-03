Chinese diplomat and first UVa international graduate to be honored

The first international student to graduate from the University of Virginia will be honored with a highway historical marker, one of five new markers announced by Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday.
Yan Huiqing, who was known to classmates as Weiching William Yen, or W.W. Yen, was both the first international student and first Chinese student to earn a degree from UVa, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1900 as a member of Phi Betta Kappa.
A Shanghai native, Yan returned to China after graduation and taught English before going back to college and earning the title jinshi, the highest and final degree attainable in the imperial examination in imperial China.
Yan went on to serve his country in numerous positions under various forms of government.
Yan’s marker will be one five highlighting the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in Virginia.
“As we continue working to tell a more comprehensive and inclusive Virginia story, I am grateful for the efforts of Virginia students and educators in helping elevate the voices of prominent AAPI Virginians with these five new historical markers," Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement.
Filipino members of the U.S. Navy, Kim Kyusik, Arthur Azo Matsu and the Vietnamese immigrant community in Northern Virginia also will be honored through historical markers in Virginia Beach, Salem City, Williamsburg and Falls Church, respectively.
The markers were submitted by students through the AAPI Heritage Month Historical Marker Contest. The contest was launched in May to celebrate the history and achievement of Asian American and Pacific Islander Virginians.
“Arthur Matsu and W.W. Yen and so many changemakers like them are integral to the Virginia story and yet their stories have often gone untold,” Northam said during a virtual celebration of the markers Tuesday.
The historical marker contest provided the opportunity for students to tell “a fuller and more complete version of our shared history,” state Secretary of Education Atif Qarni said during the celebration.
Yan still has a presence at UVa. In 2017, the former Lewis House was renamed in his honor, and in 2016, an endowed fund was established in his honor to support Chinese students, faculty and visiting scholars or those researching, teaching or learning Chinese history, society and culture.
Yan came to the United States in 1895 and spent two years in a college preparatory school in Alexandria before enrolling in UVa in 1897. He graduated in 1900 with a major in moral philosophy.
He returned to China, where he taught English for a few years and then studied for his imperial exams during the last few years of the Qing Dynasty.
He helped found Beijing’s Tsinghua University in 1911 and that same year used his knowledge of international law gained at UVa to negotiate with Great Britain on behalf of the emperor’s Foreign Affairs Office to get the British to restrict how much opium the country imported into China.
After the Qing Dynasty fell in 1912, Yan would serve as the premier of the Republic of China five times, including serving as both premier and president in 1926.
He was also China's first ambassador to the Soviet Union and he was a delegate in the League of Nations.
He served as a diplomat to Germany, Sweden, Denmark and the U.S., denouncing the Japanese invasion of Manchuria. During World War II, he translated and compiled Stories of Old China while under house arrest by the Japanese.
In 1949, he tried to help resolve the Chinese civil war by negotiating with Josef Stalin in Moscow. After the founding of the People's Republic of China that same year, he congratulated Mao Zedong and became a member of the National Committee and appointed vice chairman of the East China Military and Political Committee.
He died on May 24, 1950.
The five markers will be submitted to the Board of Historic Resources in September and are expected to be approved in the coming months.
Virginia has erected more than 2,600 state historical markers. The marker program started in 1927 and is an effort to document Virginia’s history through people, places, or events of regional, statewide or national significance.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch contributed to this story.