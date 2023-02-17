A fire at the Physical and Life Sciences Building at the University of Virginia forced students, staff and faculty to evacuate on Friday afternoon.

A university spokeswoman told The Daily Progress she was unsure of any injuries. The fire’s cause and any building damage caused were also unknown, she said.

The UVa Emergency Alert System reported the fire at 2:11 p.m., asking people to avoid the area.

The system sent a follow-up alert at 2:27 p.m. to say the Charlottesville Fire Department had extinguished the flames and the building was safe to reenter.

The Physical and Life Sciences Building at 90 Geldard Drive is home to the physics and chemistry departments and respective labs used by students and researchers in the fields, according to the university website.